Culver City’s Advisory Committee to Hold Special Meeting on Housing and Homelessness

Photo: Getty Photos

Committee Will Discuss Strategies to Address Housing Disparities and Improve Services

The Culver City Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Patio Conference Room at City Hall (9770 Culver Boulevard) to discuss strategies and services related to housing and homelessness in the city.

The volunteer committee is dedicated to improving the quality of life for both housed and unhoused residents by advising the City Council and city staff on short- and long-term solutions to address housing disparities and homelessness. The committee also reviews services provided by independent contractors, collaborates with local communities, and works to improve service delivery for those in need.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion. The agenda and related materials are now available for review here. This meeting is a great opportunity to make your opinions heard and learn more about Culver City’s efforts to alleviate homelessness. 

To facilitate attendance, Culver CityBus Line 7, which offers frequent service and direct connections to the Expo Line, provides a convenient public transit option to City Hall. Riders can plan their trip online or call (310) 253-6500 for assistance.

