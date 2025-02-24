February 24, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Britney Spears Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market After Stunning Renovation

Former Home in the Summit Offers Luxury, Privacy, and Breathtaking Design

A newly renovated estate in The Summit, a 24-hour guard-gated community in Beverly Hills, has hit the market, listed at $8 million, offering a blend of privacy, high-end amenities, and artistic charm. Once home to pop star Britney Spears from 2007 to 2012, the property sits atop Mulholland Drive at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing seclusion and direct access to nearby hiking trails.

At the time of the sale, Spears was under the involuntary conservatorship led by her father. 

The estate features murals by painter Maria Trimbell, whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Veranda. The interior design emphasizes open-concept living, with double-height ceilings and a layout that integrates indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining.

The home includes five oversized bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, along with a sixth bedroom that has a private entrance, making it ideal for guests or staff. A soundproof screening room doubles as a music studio, while an executive office suite offers space for work and creativity.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, warming drawers, a wine fridge, an ice maker, and a built-in barbecue. Outdoors, the redesigned saltwater pool, and jacuzzi feature a Baja shelf and a non-slip designer tile patio.

Ben Salem of Compass holds the listing.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/fDDgcY5DdG pic.twitter.com/oF5220QC3Z — Westside Today...

Photo: LA County
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Breaks Silence After Firing, Calls It an ‘Honor’ to Serve

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Backlash Grows Over First LGBTQ Fire Chief’s Firing as Officials Demand Answers Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley...
News

Governor Newsom Requests $40 Billion in Federal Aid to Begin Recovery From Southern California Fires

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

California Seeks Disaster Funding to Rebuild Communities Devastated by Disaster Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested $40 billion in federal disaster...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Wildfires Have Caused Billions in Real Estate Losses, Displaced Thousands

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

Devastating Fires Destroyed Luxury Homes, Apartments, and Commercial Properties The Palisades and Eaton fires, the two most destructive wildfires to...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/2U5MGlpjNZ pic.twitter.com/19rGs0nhNg — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 21, 2025

Photo: Gracias Madre
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate National Margarita Day With Specials on the Westside This Saturday

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Weho, Venice, and Santa Monica Bars Serve Up Creative Margaritas For those looking to shake off the start-of-the-year blues, National...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested After Multiple Assaults at a Local Restaurant

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Police Say Man Harassed Employees and Jumped the Counter  Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers arrested a man Monday after...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominee Spotlights at the Academy Museum: Exclusive Screenings & Panels

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Get an Inside Look at the 2025 Academy Award-Nominated Films With Special Series The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will...

Photo: Culver City Arts Foundation
News

Culver City Book Festival Returns with Star-Studded Panels and Hands-On Activities

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Award-Winning Authors, Local Presses, and Creative Workshops at Free Literary Event The Culver City Book Festival will return Saturday, Feb....

Photo Credit: NEON
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: The Monkey 

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Writer and director Osgood Perkins’ follow-up to his acclaimed 2024 film Longlegs is another animal entirely. The...
News, Video

(Video) Crowns and Hops’ Teo Hunter Talks About What Makes Their Beer Special

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

At a pop-up tasting at Hi-Lo Liquor in Culver City, He talks about the beer called The Dopest Hazy IPA,...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Opened Flour Pizzeria in Brentwood

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

The restaurant is reborn after they lost their Pacific Palisades shop in the fire. Flavorful Brooklyn-style pies and slices available...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Former NFL Player Chris Kluwe Arrested After Anti-MAGA Protest at City Council Meeting

February 19, 2025

Read more
February 19, 2025

UCLA Graduate, Vikings Punter Was Arrested After Pro-Trans/Anti-Trump Speech Chris Kluwe, a former professional NFL punter with the Vikings and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Pier Hosts Locals’ Night with Black History Month Celebration, Drone Show, and Wildfire Relief

February 19, 2025

Read more
February 19, 2025

Enjoy live music, wine tastings, food pop-ups, and a special tribute to Black culture on Feb. 20. The Santa Monica...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR