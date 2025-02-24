Britney Spears Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market After Stunning Renovation

Former Home in the Summit Offers Luxury, Privacy, and Breathtaking Design

A newly renovated estate in The Summit, a 24-hour guard-gated community in Beverly Hills, has hit the market, listed at $8 million, offering a blend of privacy, high-end amenities, and artistic charm. Once home to pop star Britney Spears from 2007 to 2012, the property sits atop Mulholland Drive at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing seclusion and direct access to nearby hiking trails.

At the time of the sale, Spears was under the involuntary conservatorship led by her father.

The estate features murals by painter Maria Trimbell, whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Veranda. The interior design emphasizes open-concept living, with double-height ceilings and a layout that integrates indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining.

The home includes five oversized bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, along with a sixth bedroom that has a private entrance, making it ideal for guests or staff. A soundproof screening room doubles as a music studio, while an executive office suite offers space for work and creativity.

The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, warming drawers, a wine fridge, an ice maker, and a built-in barbecue. Outdoors, the redesigned saltwater pool, and jacuzzi feature a Baja shelf and a non-slip designer tile patio.

Ben Salem of Compass holds the listing.