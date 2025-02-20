Suspect Arrested After Multiple Assaults at a Local Restaurant

Police Say Man Harassed Employees and Jumped the Counter

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers arrested a man Monday after allegedly harassing employees and committing multiple assaults at a restaurant on Washington Boulevard, according to the CCPD press release.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 3:34 p.m. in the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard, where a man had reportedly jumped over the counter into the kitchen area and disrupted business operations. Employees told police the suspect was armed and making threats.

When an officer arrived, he witnessed the suspect acting aggressively toward a female employee, advancing toward her as she attempted to move away. The officer ordered the suspect to back away, but when he failed to comply, the officer intervened, placing himself between the suspect and the woman before taking him into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had sexually assaulted two female employees. According to police, the man first grabbed a woman when employees attempted to remove him from the kitchen. After being locked out, he allegedly jumped over the counter again and assaulted another employee.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Culver City Jail on charges of sexual battery. Authorities said he has been ordered to remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.