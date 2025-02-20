Oscar Nominee Spotlights at the Academy Museum: Exclusive Screenings & Panels

Get an Inside Look at the 2025 Academy Award-Nominated Films With Special Series

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host a series of Oscar Nominee Spotlights from February 21 through March 1, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with this year’s Academy Award contenders ahead of the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

The programs will feature screenings of all nominated short films, panel discussions with Academy Award-nominated filmmakers, and conversations with casting directors as part of the annual “Breaking the Oscars Ceiling” program. Categories represented in the events include Animated Short Film, Animated Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Cinematography, Best Picture, International Feature Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Select programs will also feature special showcases in the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, where visitors can view production items from nominated films, including concept sketches, character maquettes, and reference materials.

The following are the scheduled events:

February 21, 7 p.m. — Standby Only: Breaking the Oscars Ceiling: Casting Directors: A discussion on the integral role of casting directors, highlighting historic milestones and industry advancements. Panelists include casting directors Carmen Cuba, Julia Kim, and Victoria Thomas, moderated by Academy Governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman, and Debra Zane.

February 22, 11 a.m. — Animated Short Film Screenings of this year’s nominated animated short films, introduced by Academy Governors Jinko Gotoh and Marlon West.

February 22, 7 p.m. — Animated Feature Film: A panel discussion featuring nominees from this year’s animated feature films, moderated by Academy Governors Jinko Gotoh and Marlon West.

February 23, 11 a.m. — Documentary Short Film Filmmakers introduce and screen their nominated documentary short films, with an introduction by Academy Governors Jean Tsien, Chris Hegedus, and Simon Kilmurry.

February 23, 7 p.m. — Documentary Feature Film: A discussion with the filmmakers behind this year’s nominated documentary feature films, moderated by Academy Museum Film Programs Director K.J. Relth-Miller.

February 24, 7 p.m. — Live Action Short Film Screenings of the nominated live-action short films, introduced by Academy Governor Chris Tashima.

February 26, 7 p.m. — Cinematography: A deep dive into the art of cinematography, featuring nominees discussing their work in shaping the visual storytelling of their films. Moderated by Academy Governors Dion Beebe, and Ellen Kuras, and Academy Museum Film Programs Associate Programmer Robert Reneau.

February 27, 7 p.m. — Best Picture Producers of the Best Picture nominees discuss the challenges and triumphs of bringing their films to the screen. Moderated by Academy Governors Lynette Howell Taylor and Jennifer Fox.

February 28, 7 p.m. — International Feature Film Filmmakers representing their countries’ nominated films engage in a panel discussion on their creative journeys. Moderated by IFF Co-Chair Rajendra Roy.

March 1, 11 a.m. — Makeup and Hairstyling: A discussion with nominees on the creative process of transforming actors into characters, followed by a showcase of production items in the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby. Moderated by Academy Governors Howard Berger, Linda Flowers, and Gerald Quist.

All Oscar Nominee Spotlight programs are ticketed separately from general museum admission. Advance reservations are required and can be made through the Academy Museum’s website or mobile app.

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (age 62+), and $5 for students and children under 17. Academy Museum members receive discounted rates, while general museum admission remains $25 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $15 for students. Admission is free for visitors under 17 and for California residents with an EBT card.

For more information and to secure tickets, visit Academy Museum’s website.