Culver City Book Festival Returns with Star-Studded Panels and Hands-On Activities

Award-Winning Authors, Local Presses, and Creative Workshops at Free Literary Event

The Culver City Book Festival will return Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wende Museum. The free event will highlight the work of local authors, publishers, literary journals, and nonprofits, offering a day of discussions, workshops, and creative activities for all ages.

The festival is organized in partnership with the Culver City Arts Foundation, Village Well Books & Coffee, El Martillo Press, Beyond Baroque, the Wende Museum, and the City of Culver City.

“This festival is intended to be accessible to and inclusive of the many creative voices in our community,” said Jennifer Caspar, founder and owner of Village Well Books & Coffee. “We are delighted to organize this year’s festival, which gathers and channels the energy of this very creative community.”

The festival will host a series of panels featuring acclaimed authors and journalists. Highlights include:

“Immigration Then, Today & Tomorrow” — A discussion with Jason De León, 2024 National Book Award winner and MacArthur Fellow; Natalia Molina, USC professor and MacArthur Fellow; and Jesse Katz, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Moderated by Gustavo Arellano, Pulitzer Prize-winning LA Times columnist.

“The Truth Genre Tells” — A conversation on fantasy and horror fiction featuring authors Olivie Blake, Chuck Tingle, Philip Fracassi, Sarah Langan, Liz Kerin, and CJ Leede. Moderated by author Colin Hinckley.

Altadena’s Legacy as a Hub for Black Artists — A historical discussion convened by Beyond Baroque.

The festival will also feature hands-on activities for all ages, including:

Zine-making and collage workshops

Storytimes with authors Seth Fishman and Nell Cross Beckerman

Origami sessions led by Joel Stern

Cardboard makerspace with reDiscover Center

Kids yoga with Zooga Yoga

Exhibitors will include local and national literary organizations such as 826LA, What Books Press, Heavy Manners Library, Angel City Press, X Artists’ Press Books, WriteOn!, and more.

The event will take place at the Wende Museum, located at 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230.For more information and an updated list of participants, email bookfest@villagewell.com.