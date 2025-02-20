Celebrate National Margarita Day With Specials on the Westside This Saturday

Weho, Venice, and Santa Monica Bars Serve Up Creative Margaritas

For those looking to shake off the start-of-the-year blues, National Margarita Day on Saturday offers the perfect excuse to unwind with a refreshing cocktail. Several Los Angeles-area restaurants and bars are marking the occasion with special deals and creative takes on the classic drink.

In West Hollywood, Gracias Madre will serve its signature Purista Margarita for $9 all day. Made with lime, agave, house orange bitters, and citrus salt, the handcrafted cocktail can be enjoyed with tequila or mezcal. The plant-based Mexican eatery also offers a menu featuring ingredients sourced from local and regenerative farms.

Over in Venice, Charcoal Venice proves that margaritas aren’t just for Mexican restaurants. The neighborhood barbecue spot, led by Chef Josiah Citrin, will feature the Midnight Margarita, made with El Charro Tequila, charcoal, and lime, for $12 during its Evening Glass Off happy hour from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

In Santa Monica, Lula Cocina is offering a selection of 13 specialty margaritas, including Blood Orange, Spicy Watermelon, and a Spirit-Free Ritual Margarita for those opting for a non-alcoholic version. From 3 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a Signature Lula Margarita for just $9.