UCLA Students Protest Suspension of Pro-Palestinian Groups On Campus

Demonstrators March After University Suspends Student Organizations

Groups of students gathered on the UCLA campus Tuesday afternoon to protest the university’s decision to suspend two pro-Palestinian student organizations.

The demonstration, which remained peaceful as of 3:30 p.m., followed UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk’s announcement last week that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine (GSJP) had been temporarily suspended. Protesters marched across campus before assembling at Westwood Plaza in front of Charles E. Young South.

In a social media statement, the UCLA Police Department said it had “sufficient resources” to manage the demonstration. A line of 10 UCPD officers in riot gear with batons, zip ties, and “less lethal” rifles were in the area.

Chancellor Frenk cited an incident in which members of the student groups allegedly harassed UC Regent Jay Sures, a supporter of Israel, and his family outside their home. According to the chancellor, protesters placed red-colored handprints on the home and surrounded a vehicle, preventing a family member from leaving.

The suspended student groups disputed the allegations in a statement on Instagram. “We reject Frenk’s accusations that student protesters have committed violence against the UCLA community,” the statement read. The groups added, “Over 154 student, community, and national organizations agree: We are all Students for Justice in Palestine. We may have been suspended, but your repression only emboldens us.”

Tuesday’s protest drew an estimated 100 participants, who initially gathered at Royce Hall before marching to Murphy Hall and other campus locations. One protester was detained by UCPD outside of the Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center around 4:30 p.m. after the main group of protesters dispersed around 4:10 p.m.

UCLA has faced ongoing tensions related to protests over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Last year, a pro-Palestinian encampment was attacked by counterprotesters, prompting criticism of the university’s response. 200 demonstrators were later arrested when police cleared the encampment, an incident that ultimately contributed to the resignation of former UCLA Police Chief John Thomas. Only a handful of the attackers have been arrested or charged.