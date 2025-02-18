New Report Ranks Culver City as a Top Place to Age, But Challenges Remain

Survey Highlights Strengths and Key Areas for Improvement in Senior Living

A newly released report shows that 81% of surveyed residents consider Culver City an “excellent or good” place to age, citing strong community resources such as the Senior Center, walkability, and access to health care.

The City’s Age-Friendly Needs Assessment Report, now available on the municipal website, highlights the strengths that make Culver City a desirable location for older adults. Positive attributes include abundant social opportunities, free and low-cost transportation, and a mild climate. However, the report also outlines priority areas for improvement based on community surveys, meetings, and interviews.

Key needs identified in the report include:

Increased availability of affordable and accessible housing

Programs to reduce isolation among seniors

Expanded caregiver training and support for both family and paid caregivers

Services to help maintain independent living

Additional senior-focused activities in parks and different neighborhoods

Enhanced mental health and case management services

More benches, shade, and designated drop-off zones in high-density areas for those with mobility challenges

A centralized, user-friendly resource hub for social services, recreation, and transportation

Greater support to help seniors utilize technology

The next step in the initiative is Action Planning, scheduled to begin in early 2025. This phase will involve city officials and community stakeholders in prioritizing and implementing solutions. The City Council will review available resources as the plan develops.

“We have made tremendous progress in making this city a long-term home for residents as they age,” said Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien. “But we have more to work on to ensure folks can feel comfortable retiring here with the ability to live independently and have the quality of life they deserve.”

Culver City has been part of the World Health Organization/AARP Age-Friendly Communities movement since 2018, launching its Age-Friendly Planning Process with a community survey in 2019. The full report, along with past survey findings, is available on the city’s website.