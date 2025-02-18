February 20, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Free Legal and Recovery Workshops for Los Angeles Residents Affected By Wildfires

Photo: Getty Photos

Public Counsel Offers Expert Guidance on Rebuilding, Avoiding Scams, Trauma

Public Counsel, a nonprofit public interest law firm dedicated to advancing civil rights and racial and economic justice, as well as to amplifying the power of our clients through comprehensive legal advocacy, is providing free legal assistance and recovery resources to individuals, families, and small businesses affected by recent wildfires in Los Angeles County. As part of these efforts, the organization is hosting a series of virtual workshops this week to help residents navigate rebuilding, avoid scams, and manage trauma recovery.

The following are the three virtual workshops offered by Public Counsel this week: 

Rebuilding After the Fire: Home Improvement Contractors & Financing

Selecting the right contractor and securing financing are critical steps in the rebuilding process after a wildfire. Public Counsel will host a session featuring Audrey Powers Thornton, senior attorney at Housing & Economic Rights Advocates (HERA), to discuss key considerations in home repair and reconstruction.

Topics will include:

  • Common scams and misrepresentations targeting homeowners
  • How to properly vet contractors and address disputes
  • Financing options and potential pitfalls
  • Legal rights and protections for homeowners

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Zoom – Click here to join
Accessibility: ASL, Spanish, and English CART interpretation available

Protecting Yourself from Scams After a Natural Disaster

Scams often surge in the aftermath of natural disasters, adding stress and financial risk to those already struggling to recover. Dani Kaiserman, elder justice staff attorney at Bet Tzedek Legal Services, will lead a session on how to recognize fraudulent schemes targeting wildfire survivors.

The workshop will cover:

  • Common post-disaster scams and how to avoid them
  • Protecting yourself from identity theft and fraud
  • Steps to take if you’ve been scammed

A live Q&A session will be included.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Zoom Link – Click here to join

Accessibility: ASL, Spanish, and English CART interpretation available

Healing Together: Trauma-Informed Strategies for Wildfire Recovery:

Wildfire survivors often experience lasting emotional and psychological impacts. Public Counsel’s Director of Social Work, Judy Verduzco, MSW, will lead a webinar on understanding collective trauma and practical strategies for recovery.

Participants will explore:

  • Trauma-informed approaches to healing
  • The role of self-awareness and self-care
  • Strategies to support community resilience

The session will conclude with a guided self-care activity.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11:00 a.m.
Location: Zoom (register at bit.ly/healing-together-LA)
Accessibility: ASL, Spanish, and English CART interpretation available

For a full overview of Public Counsel’s wildfire recovery efforts, visit their official website page here.

in News, Real Estate
