Metro LA to Begin Ticketing Bus Lane Violators with Camera Enforcement

Motorists Parked in Bus Lanes Will Face $293 Fines For Each Infraction

Drivers who park in bus lanes will soon face fines as the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) began camera enforcement on February 17.

Cameras mounted on Metro buses will capture violations, and motorists illegally parked in designated bus lanes will be issued citations with a $293 fine. The enforcement aims to keep bus lanes clear and improve transit reliability, Metro officials said.

Currently, ticketing cameras are installed on Metro Line 720, which runs east and west along Wilshire Boulevard, and Metro Line 212 along La Brea Boulevard. However, parking in a bus lane anywhere in the city remains subject to citation by Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement personnel.

Metro officials urge drivers to follow parking regulations to avoid fines. The social media post says, “Don’t want a ticket? Don’t park in a bus lane!”