Iconic Gloria Vanderbilt Estate Hits the Market for the First Time in 72 Years

Historic Beverly Hills Mansion With Star-Studded Past Listed at $16.5 Million

For the first time in 72 years, the historic Gloria Vanderbilt Estate on North Maple Drive is on the market, listed at $16.5 million. Nestled on one of the most coveted blocks in the Flats of Beverly Hills, the Tudor Revival mansion boasts a rich Hollywood history and architectural grandeur.

The estate was leased by the late socialite and fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt in 1941 when she was just 17 and working as a model in Los Angeles. It was later purchased by actress Noreen Nash, who owned the property for seven decades. Over the years, the home became a hub for Hollywood’s elite, including visits from Elvis Presley, Warren Beatty, Bob Evans, Ali MacGraw, and author Henry Miller, who was married at the estate.

Situated on a sprawling 30,000-square-foot lot, the property is surrounded by mature landscaping, ensuring privacy and elegance. It features a grand living room, an impressive library, an expansive primary suite, and five additional bedrooms. Designed for entertaining, the estate can host up to 400 guests and accommodate 14 cars, making it ideal for lavish parties or fundraising events.

The grounds include a massive pool, a covered patio, and a guest house. The residence’s intentional setback from the street adds to its majestic presence.

Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 95, was known for her contributions to fashion, literature, and art. Born into one of America’s wealthiest families during the 1920s, she became a cultural icon whose legacy endures.

The property is listed with Josh Flagg of Compass.