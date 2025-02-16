February 18, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Iconic Gloria Vanderbilt Estate Hits the Market for the First Time in 72 Years

Photo: MLS

Historic Beverly Hills Mansion With Star-Studded Past Listed at $16.5 Million

For the first time in 72 years, the historic Gloria Vanderbilt Estate on North Maple Drive is on the market, listed at $16.5 million. Nestled on one of the most coveted blocks in the Flats of Beverly Hills, the Tudor Revival mansion boasts a rich Hollywood history and architectural grandeur.

The estate was leased by the late socialite and fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt in 1941 when she was just 17 and working as a model in Los Angeles. It was later purchased by actress Noreen Nash, who owned the property for seven decades. Over the years, the home became a hub for Hollywood’s elite, including visits from Elvis Presley, Warren Beatty, Bob Evans, Ali MacGraw, and author Henry Miller, who was married at the estate.

Situated on a sprawling 30,000-square-foot lot, the property is surrounded by mature landscaping, ensuring privacy and elegance. It features a grand living room, an impressive library, an expansive primary suite, and five additional bedrooms. Designed for entertaining, the estate can host up to 400 guests and accommodate 14 cars, making it ideal for lavish parties or fundraising events.

The grounds include a massive pool, a covered patio, and a guest house. The residence’s intentional setback from the street adds to its majestic presence.

Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 95, was known for her contributions to fashion, literature, and art. Born into one of America’s wealthiest families during the 1920s, she became a cultural icon whose legacy endures.

The property is listed with Josh Flagg of Compass.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Metro LA to Begin Ticketing Bus Lane Violators with Camera Enforcement

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Motorists Parked in Bus Lanes Will Face $293 Fines For Each Infraction Drivers who park in bus lanes will soon...

Photo: LA County
News

The Department of Public Health to Hold Virtual Town Hall on Post-Fire Air, Soil, and Water Safety

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

LA County Officials Will Discuss Environmental Testing, Recovery Efforts The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will hold a...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles County Launches $32.2 Million Relief Grant for Wildfire Victims

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Eligible Households Affected by the Palisades Fires Can Apply Soon The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Seek Suspect in Weekend Battery Incident

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Man Accused of Assaulting a Victim is Still at Large Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a...
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/RmxV3mgYCs pic.twitter.com/30oSvl7Zvf — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 17, 2025
News

Deadly Stabbing Outside Popular Santa Monica Bar on Saturday

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

One Man Killed, Another Injured in Early Morning Attack The Bungalow, a popular restaurant and bar in Santa Monica, was...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Melrose Avenue Businesses Forced to Close After Floodwaters Inundate Stores

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Heavy Rains Turned Melrose Avenue Into a River, Causing Severe Damage  Heavy rainfall in the Fairfax District caused flooding on...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

State Farm Faces Scrutiny Over Emergency Rate Hike Request From State Official

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Commissioner Lara Demands Answers on Financial Stability and Consumer Impact California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has responded to State Farm’s...

Photo: UCLA
News

UCLA Suspends Pro-Palestinian Student Groups Following Protest at UC Regent’s Home

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Chancellor Cites Potential Student Code Violations; Student Groups Reject Allegations UCLA has suspended two pro-Palestinian student organizations following a protest...

Photo Credit: Cal Trans District 7
News

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Burn Areas, LAFD Officer Swept off Road by Debris

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Storm Damage Closes Pacific Coast Highway, Officials Urge Caution Not even members of the LAFD are being spared from the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Investigate Disturbing Incident in Culver City Park

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Police Secure Area as Investigation Unfolds on Thursday Morning The Culver City Police Department received a call around 7:23 a.m....
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here are Your Last Minute Ideas if You Still Haven’t Planned Your Valentine’s Day Date

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Luscious Cookies, Delightful Drinks, Full Dinners at Home or In House, We’ve Got Them Okay, maybe you have been a...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Baldwin Hills Family-Owned Restaurant Post & Beam to Close After 13 Years

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Community Icon Shuts Doors as Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Redevelopment  In yet another loss for the Los Angeles culinary community,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe to Bring Brooklyn-Style Pizza to Brentwood This Week

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente  Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR