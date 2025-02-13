February 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

UCLA Suspends Pro-Palestinian Student Groups Following Protest at UC Regent’s Home

Photo: UCLA

Chancellor Cites Potential Student Code Violations; Student Groups Reject Allegations

UCLA has suspended two pro-Palestinian student organizations following a protest at the Brentwood home of UC Regent and UTA Vice Chairman Jay Sures, an incident that has drawn criticism from local and state officials. Six LAPD units responded shortly after the protest began. 

In a statement issued Tuesday, a coalition of elected officials denounced the protest, emphasizing the distinction between lawful demonstrations and acts of intimidation.

“We unequivocally support the right to peaceful protest, but no one has the right to threaten families, vandalize property, or trespass on private property,” the statement read. “Intimidation and violence are unacceptable and have absolutely no place in our city.”

The statement was signed by Los Angeles City Councilmembers Katy Yaroslavsky, Traci Park, and Bob Blumenfield; U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman; California State Senators Ben Allen, Jesse Gabriel, and Henry Stern; and California State Assemblymember Rick Zbur.

Following the protest, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk announced an interim suspension for Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine (GSJP), citing initial reports linking the organizations to the demonstration.

“The UCLA Office of Student Conduct has issued an interim suspension today to two registered student organizations … based on its review of initial reports about the groups’ involvement in an incident last week at the home of UC Regent Jay Sures,” Frenk said in a campus-wide message. “The Office of Student Conduct is undertaking the standard process for addressing potential violations of UCLA’s student group conduct code.”

The suspension will remain in place pending the outcome of the university’s administrative review, which could lead to disciplinary action if violations are confirmed, Frenk said.

The suspended student groups condemned the university’s decision in a statement posted to Instagram, rejecting accusations of violence and criticizing UCLA for what they described as a double standard in its handling of campus activism.

“Framing advocacy as violence erases the real violence being actively perpetrated by weapons manufacturers and investors like UCLA,” the statement read. The groups also accused UCLA of standing by while pro-Palestinian student demonstrators were attacked during prior protests. They were most likely referring to the April 30 to May 1 attack on the student-run Palestine Solidarity Encampment where between 15 to 25 students, faculty members and journalists were injured.

