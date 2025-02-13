Here are Your Last Minute Ideas if You Still Haven’t Planned Your Valentine’s Day Date

Luscious Cookies, Delightful Drinks, Full Dinners at Home or In House, We’ve Got Them

Okay, maybe you have been a little busy, but Valentine’s Day and the holiday weekend are quickly approaching. What to do if you still need a little help making your partner’s day special? If you need a little help, we won’t judge, we will just give you some great suggestions to make sure you have the best Valentine’s Day experience.

Lost Property Bar & Restaurant at The Skylark in Palm Springs is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a unique twist, offering a special cocktail called “Dates with Mates,” inspired by the Coachella Valley and the spirit of friendship.

The Dates with Mates cocktail combines Bourbon from LGBTQ+-owned Racquet Club Spirits with amaro by T’maro, an herbaceous modern liqueur made with select botanicals and organic dates. The drink is sweetened with Silian, a syrup crafted from local dates, and garnished with two Medjool dates grown in the Coachella Valley.

“The Coachella Valley is the largest producer of dates in the United States, accounting for over 90% of the nation’s supply,” said a spokesperson for Lost Property. “This cocktail not only celebrates the region’s agricultural heritage but also the joy of sharing a drink with your closest friends.”

Lost Property Bar & Restaurant, located at The Skylark, recently opened and is quickly becoming known for its innovative cocktails and vibrant atmosphere.

On Friday, Feb. 14, Salt and Straw is inviting customers to bring their Valentine to any of its scoop shops for a special treat. Customers who purchase a single scoop of ice cream will receive a free second scoop.

The promotion is part of the company’s Valentine’s Day celebration and is available for one day only. To participate, shoppers are encouraged to enter their email here to receive details about “Your Valentine’s Scoop.”

In addition to the offer, Salt and Straw has introduced its annual Chocolatiers Series. The limited-edition collection features new flavors crafted in collaboration with celebrated chocolate makers nationwide. Flavors in the series include Chocolate Almond Gold Bar, Cake Batter Chocolate Fudge, Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies & Cream (v), Milk Chocolate Fudge with Candied Macadamia Nut, and Cocoa Nibs & Frangipane.

“All you need is love—and ice cream,” according to the Salt & Straw press release, which added that the Chocolatiers Series is designed to add a sweet twist to the holiday.

Socalo Santa Monica has a Valentine’s Day Special:

$165 for 2 lovebirds. Each dinner includes:

A glass of Sparkling Wine per person

Ceviche Trio

Tuna peanut macha salsa/ onion, cilantro, mango/ tomatillo avocado mousse

Scallop/ salsa tatemado/ cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato

Ono passion fruit habanero,papaya, jicama

Surf and Turf

Grilled 16oz Bone-In Rib Eye & Yuzu Glazed Seared Shrimp

Broccolini, romesco

Red Velvet Cake

strawberry crema & spumoni ice cream

It runs on 2/14 and 2/15 and starts at 4:00 pm.

Cocktail:

Amor de Los Angeles

tequila, pama liqueur, lime, triple sec, agave, black salt rim, pomegranate seed garnish

Leid Cookies is celebrating Valentine’s and Galentine’s Week with a special lineup of handcrafted cookies, perfect for gifting or indulging.

The limited-edition flavors include:

Chocolate Strawberry Crème Brûléi’d

Raspberry Hazelnut

Strawberry Passionfruit

Flourless Brownie Cookie

The seasonal collection is available for pickup and delivery, but supplies are limited. Customers are encouraged to place their orders early to avoid missing out on these festive treats.

Perhaps you can find love at first sip at Teleferic Barcelona in Brentwood with their special drink called the Velvet Bramble, the ultimate San Valentine’s cocktail – a luscious blend of blackberries & Gin Mare, topped with dreamy blackberry foam. This drink is smooth, fruity, and irresistibly velvety! Available now at all our locations through February 16th.

Cardinale du Vin is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special prix fixe menu designed for solo diners, couples, and groups.

The three-course menu features:

Dressed Oysters with Trout Roe

Choice of Moules Frites or Steak au Poivre

Crème Brûlée

The dinner is priced at $65 per guest, excluding tax and gratuity. Optional caviar supplements and beverage pairings are also available.

Seatings are offered at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with the full menu also available for those seeking additional options.

For reservations, book at Tock.

Be Bright Coffee has launched its “Be Mine Valentine Menu,” a collection of specialty drinks available throughout February to celebrate the season of love.

Among the offerings is the Tiramisu Latte, priced at $7.50. The drink blends espresso, vanilla, milk, and mascarpone foam, finished with a dusting of cocoa powder to evoke the classic Italian dessert.

Another indulgence is the Strawberry Cheesecake, also $7.50. It combines espresso with strawberry milk and mascarpone foam, then garnishes the beverage with graham cracker crumbs and crushed freeze-dried strawberries.

For chocolate lovers, the Strawberry Dipped Chocolate—priced at $7.50—features a mix of espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry milk, and strawberry foam, topped with chocolate shavings and freeze-dried strawberry. Those looking for a cooler option can try the Strawberry Cream Cold Brew for $6.75, which includes cold brew coffee, strawberry cold foam, and crushed freeze-dried strawberry.

The menu is rounded out by the Strawberry Matcha Dream, available for $7.50, which fuses ceremonial-grade matcha with strawberry milk and strawberry foam, accented by a light dusting of matcha.

The limited-edition menu is available only during February, inviting customers to enjoy a unique blend of coffee and dessert flavors this Valentine’s Day.

Zaytinya at The Shay Hotel is offering a six-course tasting menu for Valentine’s Day weekend, featuring a selection of dishes designed for sharing.

The menu includes the Beef Mishwi Mezze, a grilled hanger steak served with slow-cooked greens, caramelized onions, and pistachios. For dessert, guests can indulge in the Valentine’s Rose, a Valrhona chocolate cake paired with floral rose ice cream and spiced berry sauce.

The special menu will be available throughout the holiday weekend.

Herd and Grace has introduced a Valentine’s Date Night at Home Collection featuring premium ingredients for a gourmet meal at home. Priced at $150, the collection includes two 8‑ounce portions of Black Opal Wagyu filet mignon, a 1‑pound pack of Oishii shrimp, a 2‑ounce serving of Campo Grande Ibérico paleta, 4.5 ounces of Sabatino truffle honey and 250 grams of Tasman sea salt flakes.

The curated selection is designed to help couples create a memorable Valentine’s dinner without leaving home. Orders placed now will be delivered by Friday, ensuring a timely arrival for the holiday.

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills is hosting a Valentine’s Day event this Friday, Feb. 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The boutique will welcome Marguerite Cheze of Chateau La Coste in Provence, who will pour her exquisite “La Bulle” Sparkling Rosé on the store’s patio.

The event offers shoppers a taste of Provence while browsing for the perfect gift, blending gourmet cheese selections with a unique wine experience and don’t forget that they have charcuterie boards and gift baskets available for you to choose from.

Specialty cookie shop in West Adams, Fleurs et Sel, is now taking orders for its limited-edition cookie drop just in time for Valentine’s Day. The highly anticipated event kicks off Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. when pre-orders open at fleursetsel.com.

The drop features an array of inventive flavors, including Sea Salt Chocolate Chip; J’adore S’mores Vanilla Bean Sugar, Fleur D’Oranger N4; Cookie au Beurre (Cookie Butter); Brownie Fudge Noir Extreme, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Walnut; Valentines Funfetti Birthday Cake; White Chocolate Coconut Macadamia; Peanut Butter & Strawberry Confiture; Brownie Oreo Cookie BAE Bar; Signature Nutella Framboise; Raspberry & Rose Thumbprint; Napolitaine Petit Trois Shortbread; and Le Crookie.

Among these offerings is the limited-edition “Strawberries & Cream Sweetheart” cookie—a blend of strawberry with ruby and white chocolate. Available exclusively in-store, the cookie is part of Fleursetsel’s Signature collection and is limited to one per guest. “It’s truly one of the finest cookies I have ever made,” said a company representative, adding that the team is considering whether to make it a menu staple or keep it as a limited-time offering.

The cookies will be available in the shop on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 11 a.m. (until sellout), with Saturday’s doors opening at 10 a.m. Customers can choose from custom gift boxes containing six or 12 cookies or simply order their favorite flavors individually. Note that flavors marked with an asterisk are in-store exclusives offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details and to place an order, visit fleursetsel.com.