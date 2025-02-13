February 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Investigate Disturbing Incident in Culver City Park

Photo: Facebook

Police Secure Area as Investigation Unfolds on Thursday Morning

The Culver City Police Department received a call around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday from a passerby who reported seeing an unresponsive woman on the ground in Culver City Park. Officers arrived shortly after and located the deceased woman, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

Police initially considered the death suspicious and secured the area to search for witnesses. The park was temporarily closed while detectives conducted their investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the woman died from self-inflicted wounds, authorities said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The city’s press release stated, “We extend our deepest condolences to all loved ones of the woman.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

