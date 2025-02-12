February 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe to Bring Brooklyn-Style Pizza to Brentwood This Week

Photo: Official

Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente 

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run by a local family, will open a new location in Brentwood on Saturday, February 15. The original pizzeria was located at the Shops at Via De La Paz in the Palisades, and for obvious reasons, they can no longer do business there. The restaurant did deliver to Brentwood so they do have a connection to the neighborhood so it makes sense that they would open a new pizzeria here.

The new location is next to the Frame Store at 11684 San Vicente Boulevard.

The New York-style pizzeria opened every day at 7:00 a.m., and in addition to the Brooklyn pizza, they also serve salads, sandwiches, coffee and pastries. 

Robert Flutie, one of the founders, announced on Instagram that the pizzeria would be open on Friday, February 14, and as a gesture for how much they miss the people of Pacific Palisades, they would be doing a giveaway to Palasadians and first responders on Valentine’s Day. He said, “We LOVE our Palisades Community, Friends, Neighbors, Fire Department, First Responders, and Law Enforcement!   We miss all of our wonderful friends and customers! 

As a token of our support for those affected by the LA Wildfires, we are offering free pizza pies to Palisades residents.” 

The form cautions that they might not be able to fulfill all of the orders on the 14th but will do their best to accommodate those orders in the following days as the pizzeria opens to the public.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
