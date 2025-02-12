February 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

ART& 2025: NeueHouse Unveils Inspiring Lineup Celebrating Feminine Leadership

Photo: Official

Four-Day Event in Venice Beach Explores Creativity, Activism, and Cultural Impact

NeueHouse has unveiled the schedule for ART& 2025, a four-day event celebrating feminine leadership in arts and culture through creativity, activism, and community impact. The event, held from February 18 to February 21 at NeueHouse Venice Beach, aims to foster collective healing through empathy, collaboration, and inclusive narratives.

“NeueHouse has always intended to be a gathering place for creativity,” said Martine Bury, VP of Brand Experience and Partnerships at NeueHouse. “ART& 2025 furthers this mission by providing a space for critical conversations and bold ideas that shape our cultural landscape.”

  • Tuesday, Feb. 18 – ART& THE FEMININE GAZE (6:30 p.m.)
    The opening ceremony features pioneering feminist surrealist Penny Slinger, followed by a panel discussion exploring the feminine perspective in contemporary art among intergenerational women artists. The evening concludes with a cocktail reception and a raga performance by Liberate Elemental Forces.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 19 – ART& THE NATURAL WORLD (6:30 p.m.)
    A conversation with Lita Albuquerque and Lauren Bon, two influential land artists, discussing how creative expression can reshape perceptions of landscape, community, and human potential. They will share insights on using art for environmental consciousness, social progress, and collective empowerment.
  • Thursday, Feb. 20 – ART& CHANGEMAKERS (8:00 p.m.)
    In collaboration with Financial Times, this intimate gathering celebrates 60 influential women leaders in the art world. Featuring a special performance by poet and author Yrsa Daley-Ward, the evening explores themes of feminine power and creativity. The event also includes curated conversations, botanical healing experiences, and vision-setting activities, highlighting the role of feminine leadership in driving social change.
  • Friday, Feb. 21 – ART& REGENERATION Brunch (10:00 a.m.)
    Celebrating women’s leadership in arts, this brunch features artists and activists Nao Bustamante, Patrisse Cullors, and Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow. The discussion focuses on artistry as a catalyst for healing, resilience, and community building amid social and environmental challenges. The event also revisits themes from a pivotal 2018 discussion on the evolving role of the arts in civic life.
  • Friday, Feb. 21 – ART& THE NEW GARDE (6:30 p.m.)
    “ROOTS AND REALMS,” a solo exhibition by Rugiyatou Ylva Jallow, explores identity, cultural belonging, and personal narrative through bold self-portraits using acrylic, oil paint, and intricate threadwork. Curated by Mashonda Tifrere, founder of ArtLeadHer, the exhibition delves into mixed-race experiences and cultural identity.

ART& 2025 is open to Frieze LA pass holders and NeueHouse members with limited availability. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://neuehouseartla.splashthat.com.

