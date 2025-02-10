Donate Blood, Save Lives: Culver City Hosts Valentine’s Week Drive

Urgent Need for Donors as Red Cross Faces Critical Blood Shortages

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Culver City Police Department and the American Red Cross are calling on the community to give the gift of life by donating blood at an upcoming drive.

The blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of the Culver City Police Department at 4040 Duquesne Ave. Organizers say donations are urgently needed to help address critical shortages in the blood supply.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org using the sponsor code “CCPD” or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass on the day of their appointment, which allows them to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions in advance at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.