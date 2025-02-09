February 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

By Susan Payne

On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this year that bolster pride within the community and shed light on its commitment to excellence in service and environment.

Shore Hotel is aLEED-certified, 164-key property nestled in the heart of Santa Monica and close to popular attractions, hosts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, luxurious comfort and modern amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting space, bike rentals and more.

Abel Harris, director of sales and marketing for Shore Hotel, said there’s a lot to look forward to this year. Here’s a look at the hotel’s new offerings and take on its long-standing commitment to sustainability:

SHORESIDE RESTAURANT + ADDITIONS

Shoreside is a 76-seat modern restaurant and bar with indoor, outdoor and poolside seating. Currently, the restaurant’s grand opening is slated for early this year.

Encompassing space inside the hotel lobby and outside near the pool terrace, Shoreside features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sunset views, custom terrazzo floors, woven coastal furnishing and a warm palette of bright oranges, deep blues and gentle lavender. Shoreside brings California-coastal flare to life across its indoor, outdoor and poolside spaces.

Inside the kitchen, the restaurant’s food offerings are led by Todd Bohak, a graduate of the Art Institute of Los Angeles in Santa Monica. His career flourished under the tutelage of legendary chefs like Hans Rockenwagner and James Beard and award-winner Nancy Silverton.

“Our lobby bar is almost complete, and we’re adding another meeting space. Shoreside is primarily for restaurant use, but it can be a mixed-use space for events and celebrations or buy-outs,” Harris said.

SUSTAINABILITY

Opened in 2011, Shore Hotel is one of the leading sustainable hotels in Santa Monica. From its eco-friendly design that minimizes natural resource consumption and locally sourced recycled materials, including many salvaged from the building’s original site, the hotel features energy-efficient systems, solar panels and a committed to reducing its environmental impact.

Here are some of Shore Hotel’s current initiatives in place for sustainability and environmental protection:

  • Shore Hotel’s swimming pool is heated by solar energy, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Drought-resistant plants used for landscaping save 20% more water.
  • The elevator pulley system is designed to save up to 75% more energy than conventional elevators.
  • Shore contains low-emitting paint and carpet free of volatile organic compounds (VOCS).
  • Use of extensive LED lighting throughout the hotel and property.
  • Parking garage ventilation system minimizes energy consumption and ensures adequate ventilation based on dynamic CO levels.
  • Storm water management plan captures and treats stormwater runoff.
  • No use of CFC-based refrigerants on property.
  • More than 75% of Shore’s roof surface is covered in solar-reflecting material to reduce heat islands.

“We try to maximize our opportunity to eliminate our carbon footprint on the planet. We are very cognizant of the environment that we’re in and surrounded by and we want to make sure we preserve that,” Harris said.

#1 FOR A REASON

In 2024, Shore Hotel earned prestigious recognition of No. 1 Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in the Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel, awarded to hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community. Few achieve this milestone.

For Harris and his team, the award is an unmatched accolade and testimony to outstanding hospitality and service.

“We continue to elevate the guest experience. We’re committed to giving back to the community and fostering respect, integrity and honesty amongst our team, and that shows in the way we interact with guests,” Harris said.

To learn more about the hotel or to book a stay, visit ShoreHotel.com or find updates on Instagram @shorehotelsm and @shoresidesantamonica.

in News
Related Posts
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Actor Will Arnett Lists Stunning Beverly Hills-Area Home for $22.5 Million

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Comedy Star’s Modern Farmhouse Features Custom Podcast Studio Actor and comedian Will Arnett is selling his modern farmhouse-style home near...

Photo: Facebook
News

Worker Injured in HVAC Explosion at Culver City Mall’s Roof

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Explosion on Mall Rooftop Leaves One Worker Hospitalized A worker sustained severe injuries in a workplace accident at the Culver...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Near LAX to Be Transformed Into Affordable Housing

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Eight-Story Development with 333 Apartments Planned in Empty Warehouse Store According to a recent application submitted to the Los Angeles...

Photo: LAHSA
News, Real Estate

Rescheduled 2024 Homeless Count Needs More Volunteers on the Westside

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Not Enough Volunteers to Successfully Count Unhoused Angelenos This Year With the rescheduled dates for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles...
News

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

February 7, 2025

Read more
February 7, 2025

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...
News

Open Arms Art Show Runs Through Mar. 22 in Burbank

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

Opening Exhibition Saturday Feb. 8 from 12 to 8p.m. More than an art show, the Open Arms Exhibition is an...
News

Quiet Luxury: What’s Inside the New Regent Boutique and Sweet July

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

The Regent Santa Monica Beach, known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, or local dining at its Mediterranean-based restaurant Orla...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Injured in West Adams Shooting After Struggle for the Possession of a Gun

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

Man and Woman Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Gun Discharges Twice The West Adams neighborhood was the site of a...

Photo Credit YouTube
News

Serial Predator David Pearce Convicted of Murders, Rape in Shocking Fentanyl Overdose Case in West LA

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

“Dead Girls Don’t Talk,” Fake Producer Abandoned Women’s Bodies Like Garbage A jury convicted David Brian Pearce of two counts...

Photo Credit: Holey Moley Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Best Spots to Celebrate Valentines, Galentines, or Have a Super Bowl Party on the Westside

February 5, 2025

Read more
February 5, 2025

Cocktails, Game Day Grub, Valentine’s Pasta, and a Lonely Heart’s Tea Service You will find many excellent ways to celebrate...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

FDA Issues High-Risk Recall for Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets Sold at Walmart

February 5, 2025

Read more
February 5, 2025

Recall Is Now Classified as Class I Due to Seriousness Of Contamination The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified...

Photo Credit: Matū Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Matū Kai Brings Its Signature Wagyu and Famous Cheesesteak to Brentwood

February 5, 2025

Read more
February 5, 2025

Team Behind Beverly Hills’ Acclaimed Matū Is Opening a Second Location One of Beverly Hills’s newest and most popular restaurants,...

Photo: Official
News

Pan African Film and Arts Festival Returns for 2025 with Global Black Storytelling

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Largest Black Film Festival in the U.S. Expands to Culver City With Over 150 Films The Pan African Film and...

Photo: Instagram
News

Influencer Florence Mirsky Responds After Her Racist Rant Is Caught in Video Footage

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Viral Footage Shows Mirsky Using Slurs and Berating Valet Workers in Beverly Hills Influencer and cannabis entrepreneur Florence Mirsky, who...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR