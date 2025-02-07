February 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice

Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City High School (CCHS), University High School (UNI), Venice High School (VHS), and Malibu High School (MHS) joined other students from across Southern California in walking out of schools on Thursday to protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and in favor of reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights. 

The demonstration was organized on Instagram, and student-run accounts stated that they were opposing what they described as the Trump administration’s “reactionary far-right policies.” This was the third day of protests of students from schools all over Los Angeles, during which hundreds of students have walked out of their schools in protest, and the fifth day overall of protests in Downtown Los Angeles, which have drawn thousands of protesters. Students from SAMOHI demonstrated in front of Santa Monica City Hall.  

All of the profiles were clear that the marches were to be peaceful, emphasized that the safety of the students was of prime concern and asked students to remain on sidewalks and not to react to any counter-protesters that might show up. 

However, students at the VHS were confronted by a man who seemed angered and offended by the walkouts, stating that the immigration raids would only target “criminals” and not affect students. When he saw that he was being filmed by one of the students, the video shows that the man rushed the student and physically put his hands on the minor. 

A second video showed a student trying to retrieve an object that was lying in the street next to the wheels of a car. When he did, the unidentified man tried to stop him from picking the objectup and seemed to be attempting to take that object from him. Other students tried to defuse the situation and get the man away from the student and they were separated, but not before a second man shoved the student. 

“We are walking out with four other schools—Malibu, Culver, Venice, and University—to demand that our cities and school administrations fight to protect our education as well as vulnerable migrant and LGBTQ+ students.”

SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton said in response to the protest, in an emailed statement, “We are aware that students from our schools are participating in an area walkout in support of reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protections, intellectual freedoms, migrant rights, and democracy.

I am proud of our students, staff, parents, and community partners who respectfully protest to affect change. I encourage those participating to demonstrate peacefully and safely so their message can be heard.”

in News
