Best Spots to Celebrate Valentines, Galentines, or Have a Super Bowl Party on the Westside

Cocktails, Game Day Grub, Valentine’s Pasta, and a Lonely Heart’s Tea Service

You will find many excellent ways to celebrate one of the most romantic holidays of the year, Galentine’s Day, practice self-love on that same holiday, get the best food for your Superbowl celebration, or watch the big game with the community at a great wine bar with lots of fantastic menu options, including a super good hot dog.

Check out our list of those restaurants that are ready to make your game day or date night special.

Holey Moley Golf Club in Santa Monica is celebrating love—and everything in between—this February with a lineup of limited-edition Valentine’s Day cocktails. Whether guests are sparking a new romance, moving on from heartbreak, or simply toasting to friendship, the venue’s themed drinks offer something for every stage of love.

The special Valentine’s cocktails include:

Chocolate Covered Kisses – Vanilla-infused Deep Eddy Vodka, house chocolate liqueur, Amaretto ($14)

Sweet Tarts for Sweethearts – Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka, raspberry, lime, Prosecco ($12)

I’ll Be Your Huckleberry – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, huckleberry, lemon, sugar, egg whites ($12)

Shot Through the Heart (shooter) – Deep Eddy Vodka, orange liqueur, lime, grenadine ($8)

The festive cocktails complement Holey Moley’s lively atmosphere and creative take on comfort food. These Valentine’s Day specials will be available from February 3 through February 17.

Something About Her sandwich shop invites guests to indulge in an afternoon of elegance at its upcoming Lonely Hearts Tea Party on Sunday, February 16. Reservations are now open for the themed event, which will feature an assortment of tea selections, signature towers of treats, and sparkling wine options. You can book your tea time on the restaurant’s Toast page.

Guests can choose from three seating times—12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.—each offering a 90-minute experience.

Two curated tea experiences will be available. The Elizabeth provides a luxurious option, including a selection of signature tea sandwiches, freshly brewed tea, and a bottle of Avaline sparkling wine for the table. The Diana offers a classic take, pairing the signature tea tower with a glass of Avaline for each guest.

Pricing starts at $70 per person for the Signature Tea Menu and $65 per person for the Vegetarian Tea Menu.

You can book your dream tea service on Toast. Something About Her will be closed for regular service throughout the day.

Sidecar Donuts is reintroducing its Vegan Chocolate Raspberry Truffle doughnut just in time for Valentine’s Day. The seasonal favorite, available starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, features a rich vegan chocolate cake base coated in a vanilla glaze and finished with a dusting of tart raspberry powder.

The indulgent combination of deep cocoa and bright raspberry makes for a sweet treat—whether for a loved one or a well-deserved self-indulgence. However, the limited-time offering won’t be around forever.

Also available for the holiday season is the Valentine’s Celebration Cake, a confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut topped with vanilla bean glaze and festive sprinkles. Sidecar’s rotating Celebration Cake series is updated throughout the year to reflect various holidays and special occasions.

Both flavors will be available while supplies last at Sidecar locations.

Marvelous Pico Robertson wine bar Cardinale Du Vin is inviting guests to watch “le très populaire match de football Américain” at its Super Bowl viewing party on Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 1:00 p.m. The event will feature food and drink specials, including 25% off all champagne bottles.

Guests can enjoy a game-day menu that includes house-made chili with all the fixings alongside a selection of curated drink offerings. Reservations are available through Tock, with a $25 per guest fee, excluding tax and gratuity, which will be credited toward each tab. The restaurant has also announced that their food is now available for delivery on Uber Eats.

Pasta Sisters is celebrating love and friendship this February with the return of its Limited Edition Ravioli Love Boxes, now available for pre-order.

Perfect for a romantic dinner for two or a special Galentine’s gathering, each box includes two portions of heart-shaped ravioli filled with porcini mushrooms and ricotta cheese. The kit also comes with butter, cheese, and edible flowers for a homemade meal with an elegant touch.

Orders can be reserved by emailing info@pastasisters.com, with availability limited while supplies last.

Football fans looking for hassle-free catering options can now order from Breakaway Café’s Game Day Grub menu, featuring a selection of crowd-pleasing bites, dips, sliders, and desserts. Orders are being accepted through Friday, January 7.

Designed to serve groups of 10 to 12, the menu includes a mix of classic comfort foods and bold flavors. Highlights include:

Classic Crudité Platter ($36) – Broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, cherry tomatoes, radishes, roasted garlic hummus, and herbed ranch.

Jalapeño Baked Mac ‘N’ Cheese ($40) – Elbow noodles with cheddar, American, and fontina cheeses.

Triple Bean Cheese Dip ($36) – Chipotle spices, queso, roasted onions and garlic, served with tortilla chips.

Wings ($36) – Available in Honey Sriracha or Classic Buffalo flavors.

Bayou Potato Salad ($34) – Red skin potatoes with whole grain mustard, celery, and Creole spices.

Sliders ($45 per dozen) – Roast beef sliders with sharp cheddar, pickled red onion, and horseradish aioli, or pulled pork sliders with sesame slaw and sriracha aioli.

Desserts ($39 per dozen) – Classic chocolate chip cookies, brown butter rice krispy squares, and triple chocolate brownies.

Dips and sauces, including buttermilk ranch and sweet chili sauce, are available by the pint for $12. You can order by emailing info@breakawaycafela.com.

Italian-American eatery Sunday Gravy is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an exclusive pre-fixe menu featuring indulgent flavors and luxurious ingredients.

Available for one night only on Wednesday, Feb. 14, the five-course menu is priced at $250 per couple and will be served during two special reservation times at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The curated menu includes:

Focaccia with Dolcetto, shaved truffle, and fig mostarda

Albacore with crispy onion, Meyer lemon, and olive oil

Lobster Ravioli with Santa Barbara uni butter and Osetra caviar

New York Strip Loin with celeriac and a gem wedge salad

Tenerina (a classic Italian chocolate cake) with crème anglaise

Reservations are required and can be made on Sunday Gravy’s Toast page.

BOA Steakhouse, with locations in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Manhattan Beach, will serve a special set menu for $115 per person. Guests can choose from a selection of appetizers, entrées, and sides, with dessert featuring a rich dark chocolate mousse. Specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails will also be available. For those looking to elevate their experience, à la carte additions include a Porterhouse steak for two, a lobster tail, and a Japanese wagyu flight.

Meanwhile, Katana, perched above the Sunset Strip, is offering an izakaya-style feast for $125 per person. The menu includes a starter, robata-grilled selections, sushi, and dessert. Special Valentine’s Day offerings include a premium robata-grilled seafood tower ($125) and a toro hand roll duo ($32).

Reservations are recommended at all locations.

Toscana, the popular Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, is set to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special menu inspired by the patron saint of love, San Valentino, who hails from Tuscany.

On Friday, Feb. 14, in addition to its regular menu, Toscana will offer exclusive Valentine’s Day specials, including:

Scallop Tartare with Caviar – Capers, apples, and lemon

Lobster-Stuffed Ravioli – Handmade pasta with pink vodka cream sauce

Whole Grilled Dover Sole – Served with pureed green peas and lemon sauce

Profiteroles – Cream-stuffed pastry puffs with chocolate sauce and berries

Whether celebrating with a partner, friends, or family, Toscana invites guests to toast to love and enjoy a memorable evening of fine Italian cuisine. You can reserve your table here.

Blu Jam Café, a staple for breakfast and brunch in Los Angeles, is adding a festive touch to its signature Crunchy French Toast for Valentine’s Day—and beyond.

Throughout February, the popular dish will be served in a heart shape and topped with whipped cream cheese, strawberry jam, fresh berries, and the café’s signature vanilla sauce.

For every Heart-Shaped Crunchy French Toast sold, Blu Jam Café will donate $2 to the California Wildlife Relief Fund, offering guests a way to indulge while supporting a meaningful cause.

The limited-time special will be available at all six Blu Jam Café locations.

Whether celebrating with a partner, with friends, or embracing self-love, Ayara Thai is offering a special Valentine’s menu designed to delight diners with bold flavors and heartfelt inspiration.

Available exclusively on Feb. 13 and 14, the holiday specials highlight fresh seafood and decadent desserts, including Kumiai raw oysters with Thai chili-lime seafood sauce, branzino hor mok—a whole fish stuffed with red curry custard and steamed in banana leaves—and a chocolate soufflé featuring Kad Kokoa dark chocolate, toasted rice, and vanilla ice cream.

For those looking to extend the celebration beyond Valentine’s Day, Ayara Thai will continue offering seasonal specials throughout the month, including scallop pad prik pao, the In the Mood for Love cocktail, and passionfruit s’mores.

Head Chef and Co-owner Vanda Asapahu drew inspiration from her family’s traditions while crafting the menu.

“‘Did you eat today?’ is how our family says, ‘I love you,’” Asapahu said. “Choosing the freshest seafood reminds me of family dinners where love was served with every dish. These recipes have been passed down through generations, and for Valentine’s, they’re more than just ingredients—they’re part of our story, creating new moments of connection.”

Beyond the kitchen, Ayara Thai remains committed to the community, with recent collaborations alongside LA Community Meals, Rogue Foods LA, and the Independent Hospitality Coalition to provide relief meals for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

What: Ayara Thai Valentine’s Day Specials

When: Thursday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 14, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (last seating at 9 p.m.)

Where: Ayara Thai, 6245 W. 87th St., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Who: Chef Vanda Asapahu and Chef Cathy Asapahu, Co-Owners of Ayara Thai

Reservations via OpenTable are strongly recommended, as walk-ins are unlikely to be accommodated. Valentine’s specials are available for dine-in only, while the month-long scallop dish is available for takeout.

At Sushi Roku, diners can enjoy an izakaya feast for $105 at the Santa Monica location. Menu highlights include toro carpaccio and hamachi serrano for starters, chu-toro and sea bream nigiri, baked crab hand roll, and a dark chocolate mousse for dessert. You can make a reservation here.