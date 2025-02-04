February 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

 State Farm Seeks Emergency Rate Hike, Citing Wildfire Losses—Consumer Advocates Push Back

Photo: LA County

Insurer Requests up to a 38% Rate Increase, but Critics Call It an Unjustified Cash Grab

In a press release issued on February 3, 2025, State Farm General requested immediate approval from the California Department of Insurance (CDI) for interim rate increases, including an average 22% hike for homeowners, 15% for tenants who are renters, 15% for tenants who are condominium unit owners, and 38% for Rental Dwelling (RDP) citing financial strain from the January 2025 wildfires.

This is the fourth request from the insurance company in the last year, after requesting rate hikes three times in 2024. 

The insurance provider, which is the largest insurer in the state, claims to have received over 8,700 wildfire-related claims and paid over $1 billion as of February 1. The company expects total payouts to significantly exceed this amount, making the disaster one of the costliest in its history.

The California Department Insurance Department responded to this request by saying, “To protect millions of California consumers and the integrity of our residential property insurance market, the Department will respond with urgency and transparency to recommend a course of action for Commissioner Lara.”

“It’s shameful for State Farm to be trying to take advantage of this tragedy and make money on the backs of California homeowners who are trying to recover,” 

Consumer advocates are not convinced, either. Carmen Balber, Executive Director of Consumer Watchdog, stated, “This request is really outrageous for an emergency increase… If the company has numbers to show it deserves an increase, it can go through the regular process. To this point, State Farm has only delayed and refused to respond to requests both from Consumer Watchdog and from the Department of Insurance to prove the rate increase itself was justified.”

In a press release, Doug Heller, the director of insurance for the nonprofit, left-leaning Consumer Federation of America said, “has been quite profitable in California over the last several years,” Doug Heller, the director of insurance for the nonprofit, left-leaning Consumer Federation of America, according to USA Today. “They have built up an incredible fortune in order to deal with crisis. If they feel that they are going to need rate hikes in the future, they have a right to go through the process, but to be putting on the emergency siren seems more like trying to bully the state into handing over cash while we’re trying to recover from disaster.”

