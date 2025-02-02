Culver City Police Reaffirm Sanctuary Status, Pledge Community Safety for All Residents

CCPD Clarifies Stance on Immigration Enforcement, Emphasizing Trust and Protection

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has reiterated its commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive community, emphasizing that immigration status will not be a barrier to receiving law enforcement services.

In a statement, the department stressed that public safety depends on trust and cooperation between residents and officers, ensuring that individuals—regardless of immigration status—feel comfortable engaging with law enforcement, particularly as victims or witnesses of crimes.

Addressing concerns about its role in immigration enforcement, CCPD reaffirmed that it adheres to state law under the California Values Act (Senate Bill 54), which limits local law enforcement agencies from sharing information with federal immigration authorities or participating in immigration enforcement, except in cases involving violent felonies or court orders. Additionally, the department follows policies that strictly prohibit the enforcement of immigration laws and the sharing of personal data with immigration agencies.

Culver City has been a designated sanctuary city since 2017, following the adoption of Resolution No. 2017-R025 by the City Council. This designation underscores the city’s commitment to protecting all residents, regardless of immigration status.

For more information on CCPD policies and related legislation, residents can visit culvercitypd.org or contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.