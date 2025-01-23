Oscar Nominations Unveiled: Historic Firsts, Record-Breakers, and Conan O’Brien to Host the 97th Academy Awards

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang Make Early Morning Announcement
Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang unveiled the nominees for the 97th Oscars® early Tuesday morning during a live broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Conan O’Brien, the Emmy® Award-winning television host, writer, and comedian, will host the Academy Awards for the first time, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced late last year. The ceremony will air live on ABC and international outlets on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. PT, preceded by the official red carpet pre-show at 3:30 p.m. PT.
The nominees for categories such as Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and Best Picture will be finalized in early February, following the Academy’s standard eligibility and appeals processes. To qualify as a producer nominee for Best Picture, eligibility must align with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) awards or be granted via a successful appeal.
Active members of the Academy are invited to vote for winners in all 23 categories. Voting will take place from Tuesday, February 11, through Tuesday, February 18.
How have the Oscar nominations made history this year? Let’s find out.
Emilia Pérez has made Oscar history, earning 13 nominations, the most ever for a non-English language film. The previous record of 10 nominations was held by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018).
Perez, along with I’m Still Here, joined the elite list of non-English language films nominated for both Best Picture and International Feature Film in the same year. This marks the 10th and 11th instances of such recognition, following titles like Z (1969), Life Is Beautiful (1998), Parasite (2019), and The Zone of Interest (2023). Notably, every previous film in this category won the International Feature Film award, though Parasite remains the only one to also claim Best Picture.
Thirteen actors earned their first-ever Oscar nominations, including Demi Moore, Guy Pearce, Mikey Madison, Isabella Rossellini, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Kiernan Culkin, Karla Sofía Gascón, Ariana Grande, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez), as well as Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here). Non-English performances continue to leave a mark, with three nominated this year, extending a trend seen in eight of the past 10 Oscar seasons.
Colman Domingo is the only acting nominee with a back-to-back nomination, while Adrien Brody returns as a previous acting winner.
For the sixth consecutive year, a film directed by a woman has been nominated for Best Picture. Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) earned the 10th Directing nomination for a woman in Oscar history.
In a unique milestone, Emilia Pérez and Wicked represent the first time since 1968 that two musicals are vying for Best Picture. Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez) added to the film’s accolades, becoming the first individual to earn nominations in both the Directing and Original Song categories for the same movie.
Diane Warren, nominated for her Original Song “The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight), extended her streak with her eighth consecutive nomination, bringing her career total to 16. She remains one of the most decorated songwriters in Oscar history. Meanwhile, sound mixer Andy Nelson (Wicked) earned his record 25th nomination in the Sound category, second only to John Williams (54).
France, represented by Emilia Pérez, continues to lead in the International Feature Film category with its 39th nomination, ahead of Italy’s 30. Animated films also broke new ground, with Flow becoming the third animated movie nominated for International Feature Film and the second to earn nods in both Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film, following Flee (2021).
Chris Sanders, nominated for Flow, tied the record for most Animated Feature Film nominations with his fourth, joining Pete Docter and Hayao Miyazaki.
Eric Nyari made a rare accomplishment, earning nominations in both Documentary Feature Film (Black Box Diaries) and Documentary Short Film (Instruments of a Beating Heart) in the same year. He is only the fifth individual to achieve this feat, following Charles Guggenheim in 1994.
The following are the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards:
Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Animated Feature Film
Flow: Nominees to be determined
Inside Out 2: Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail: Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Nominees to be determined
The Wild Robot: Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men: Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
In the Shadow of the Cypress: Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
Magic Candies; Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
Wander to Wonder: Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
Yuck!; Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume Maria, Ed Lachman
Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
Conclave, Lisy Christl
Gladiator II, Janty Yates, and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu, Linda Muir
Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Directing
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries: Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land: Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War: Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat: Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane: Nominees to be determined
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers: Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
I Am Ready, Warden: Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
Incident: Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
Instruments of a Beating Heart: Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Film Editing
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, David Jancso
Conclave, Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
Wicked, Myron Kerstein
International Feature Film
Brazil: I’m Still Here
Denmark: The Girl with the Needle
France: Emilia Pérez
Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia: Flow
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man: Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez: Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu: David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked: Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Music (Original Song)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin
Best Picture
Anora: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers
The Brutalist: Nominees to be determined
A Complete Unknown: Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers
Conclave: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
Dune: Part Two: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
Emilia Pérez: Nominees to be determined
I’m Still Here: Nominees to be determined
Nickel Boys: Nominees to be determined
The Substance: Nominees to be determined
Wicked: Marc Platt, Producer
Production Design
The Brutalist: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
Conclave: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
Dune: Part Two: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Nosferatu: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
Wicked: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Live Action Short Film
A Lien: Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
Anuja: Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
I’m Not a Robot: Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
The Last Ranger: Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent: Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek
Sound
A Complete Unknown: Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
Dune: Part Two: Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill
Emilia Pérez: Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
Wicked: Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis
The Wild Robot: Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus: Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
Better Man: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two; Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcomb,e and Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke
Wicked: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown: Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave: Screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez; Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys: Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing: Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora, Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, and Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat