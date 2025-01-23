Oscar Nominations Unveiled: Historic Firsts, Record-Breakers, and Conan O’Brien to Host the 97th Academy Awards

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang Make Early Morning Announcement

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang unveiled the nominees for the 97th Oscars® early Tuesday morning during a live broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Conan O’Brien, the Emmy® Award-winning television host, writer, and comedian, will host the Academy Awards for the first time, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced late last year. The ceremony will air live on ABC and international outlets on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. PT, preceded by the official red carpet pre-show at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The nominees for categories such as Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and Best Picture will be finalized in early February, following the Academy’s standard eligibility and appeals processes. To qualify as a producer nominee for Best Picture, eligibility must align with the Producers Guild of America (PGA) awards or be granted via a successful appeal.

Active members of the Academy are invited to vote for winners in all 23 categories. Voting will take place from Tuesday, February 11, through Tuesday, February 18.

How have the Oscar nominations made history this year? Let’s find out.

Emilia Pérez has made Oscar history, earning 13 nominations, the most ever for a non-English language film. The previous record of 10 nominations was held by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018).

Perez, along with I’m Still Here, joined the elite list of non-English language films nominated for both Best Picture and International Feature Film in the same year. This marks the 10th and 11th instances of such recognition, following titles like Z (1969), Life Is Beautiful (1998), Parasite (2019), and The Zone of Interest (2023). Notably, every previous film in this category won the International Feature Film award, though Parasite remains the only one to also claim Best Picture.

Thirteen actors earned their first-ever Oscar nominations, including Demi Moore, Guy Pearce, Mikey Madison, Isabella Rossellini, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Kiernan Culkin, Karla Sofía Gascón, Ariana Grande, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez), as well as Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here). Non-English performances continue to leave a mark, with three nominated this year, extending a trend seen in eight of the past 10 Oscar seasons.

Colman Domingo is the only acting nominee with a back-to-back nomination, while Adrien Brody returns as a previous acting winner.

For the sixth consecutive year, a film directed by a woman has been nominated for Best Picture. Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) earned the 10th Directing nomination for a woman in Oscar history.

In a unique milestone, Emilia Pérez and Wicked represent the first time since 1968 that two musicals are vying for Best Picture. Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez) added to the film’s accolades, becoming the first individual to earn nominations in both the Directing and Original Song categories for the same movie.

Diane Warren, nominated for her Original Song “The Journey” (The Six Triple Eight), extended her streak with her eighth consecutive nomination, bringing her career total to 16. She remains one of the most decorated songwriters in Oscar history. Meanwhile, sound mixer Andy Nelson (Wicked) earned his record 25th nomination in the Sound category, second only to John Williams (54).

France, represented by Emilia Pérez, continues to lead in the International Feature Film category with its 39th nomination, ahead of Italy’s 30. Animated films also broke new ground, with Flow becoming the third animated movie nominated for International Feature Film and the second to earn nods in both Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film, following Flee (2021).

Chris Sanders, nominated for Flow, tied the record for most Animated Feature Film nominations with his fourth, joining Pete Docter and Hayao Miyazaki.

Eric Nyari made a rare accomplishment, earning nominations in both Documentary Feature Film (Black Box Diaries) and Documentary Short Film (Instruments of a Beating Heart) in the same year. He is only the fifth individual to achieve this feat, following Charles Guggenheim in 1994.

The following are the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards:

Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Flow: Nominees to be determined

Inside Out 2: Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail: Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Nominees to be determined

The Wild Robot: Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men: Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

In the Shadow of the Cypress: Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies; Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder: Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck!; Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume Maria, Ed Lachman

Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

Conclave, Lisy Christl

Gladiator II, Janty Yates, and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Directing

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries: Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land: Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War: Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat: Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane: Nominees to be determined

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers: Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I Am Ready, Warden: Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident: Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart: Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

The Only Girl in the Orchestra: Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, David Jancso

Conclave, Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling

Wicked, Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

Brazil: I’m Still Here

Denmark: The Girl with the Needle

France: Emilia Pérez

Germany: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia: Flow

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man: Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez: Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu: David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance: Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked: Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like A Bird from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Anora: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers

The Brutalist: Nominees to be determined

A Complete Unknown: Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers

Conclave: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Dune: Part Two: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Emilia Pérez: Nominees to be determined

I’m Still Here: Nominees to be determined

Nickel Boys: Nominees to be determined

The Substance: Nominees to be determined

Wicked: Marc Platt, Producer

Production Design

The Brutalist: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Live Action Short Film

A Lien: Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja: Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

I’m Not a Robot: Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

The Last Ranger: Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent: Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

Sound

A Complete Unknown: Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two: Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez: Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked: Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis

The Wild Robot: Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus: Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

Better Man: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two; Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcomb,e and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke

Wicked: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown: Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave: Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez; Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys: Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing: Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora, Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, and Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat