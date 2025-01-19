January 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather 

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Southern California, citing critical fire weather conditions fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and heightened fire risk. It is a similar situation to the life-threatening windstorm that caused the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. The warning is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Coastal and valley regions are expected to experience wind speeds ranging from 50 to 80 mph, while mountain and foothill areas could see gusts between 60 and 100 mph. The strongest winds are predicted from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

CAL FIRE has announced increased firefighter staffing and pre-positioned resources across the region to respond swiftly to potential incidents. Authorities emphasize the importance of taking proactive measures to reduce fire risk:

  • Avoid outdoor fires or campfires during dry and windy conditions.
  • Inspect equipment, ensuring spark arrestors on off-road vehicles are in proper working order.
  • Refrain from activities that involve fire or sparks, such as welding or using machinery, during critical conditions.

“One careless spark can ignite a wildfire,” CAL FIRE warned.

Residents are encouraged to secure their homes and create defensible spaces to mitigate fire danger. Resources for wildfire prevention and preparation are available at PreventWildfireCA.org.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow updates from local authorities and emergency services. For the latest information, monitor National Weather Service alerts and CAL FIRE announcements.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LASD
News

Two Arrested By LASD for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Suspects Detained After Attempting to Access Evacuation Areas Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau investigators announced the arrest of...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Art Collector Loses Iconic Warhol and Haring Pieces in Pacific Palisades Fire

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Fire Destroys Over 200 Artworks Worth Millions, like Warhol’s ‘Myths’ and Haring’s ‘Totem’ West Hollywood art collector Ron Rivlin has...
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...

Photo: The Hammer
News

LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Launches with $12M to Support Artists Impacted by Wildfires

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Getty Trust, Philanthropists Unite to Aid Artists, Arts Workers, Devastated by Los Angeles Fires. A coalition of arts organizations and...
News

LADWP Refutes Fire Hydrant Misinformation During Palisades Fire’s Unprecedented Demand for Water

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Utility Addresses Online Claims, Confirms Water Systems Remained Operational The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)  is seeking...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Postpones Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration To Next Month

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Event Will Honor Dr. King’s Legacy With Live Entertainment and Exhibits After a January postponement, the Dr. Martin Luther King...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Police Seek Inglewood-Based Suspect in Fatal Shooting

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Fabian Mendez, Considered Armed and Dangerous, Remains at Large The Santa Monica Police Department has an update on the case...

Photo: Instagram Dulan’s on Crenshaw
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Restaurants Step Up: Feeding First Responders, Evacuees, and Communities in Need

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

From Free Meals To Fundraising Campaigns, Local Eateries Are Supporting Wildfire Relief  Many restaurants all over the city are doing...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Rally to Feed Fire Victims, First Responders—Now They Need Your Support

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Amid Tragedy, Local Restaurants Are Serving the Community While Facing Empty Seats By Dolores Quintana The city of Los Angeles...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire Incident Update for January 15, Nine Lives Lost, Evacuation Zone Unsafe for Residents

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Firefighters Continue Suppression Efforts, Damage Assessments Reveal Significant Destruction. The Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,713 acres, is now 21%...

Photo: CAL FIRE
News, Real Estate

State Farm Reverses Decision, To Renew Policies for Wildfire Survivors in Los Angeles

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

California Homeowners Impacted by Recent Wildfires Will Receive Policy Renewals State Farm, California’s largest insurer, has announced it will renew...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Temporarily Relocates the City’s Council and Commission Meetings

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Council Chambers to Undergo Upgrades; New Venues Announced Culver City officials announced temporary relocations for City Council and commission meetings...

Photo: Instagram
News

WeHo Deputies Detain Suspected Looting Suspect Posing as Firefighter Near Getty Villa

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Deputies Apprehend Man Dressed in Firefighter Gear Without Proper Identification   West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies detained a potential looting suspect impersonating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Updates Emergency Order to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

RVs Approved as Temporary Housing; Streamlined Permitting and Task Forces Approved Mayor Karen Bass has updated the executive order of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR