January 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse

The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team has been well chronicled. The intrigues, struggles, jealousies and rivalries among the German scientists racing to develop a nuclear weapon before the Americans are less known and just as fascinating.

British dramatist and historian Katherine Moar has combined all these elements into Farm Hall, a dramatic reenactment that opened in London to much acclaim and will have its U.S premiere in Los Angeles in January 2025.

Drawing from historical research and from actual recorded transcripts, Moar entertains and informs about the men who came close to developing the weapon that might have won Germany the war.

“These accomplished scientists, three of them Nobel Prize winners, were held in isolation at a manor house called Farm Hall in Britain for six months toward the end of World War II,” said Judith Hendra, director of the play and co- founder of the producing group, Topanga Actors Company. “Their families didn’t know where they were, they didn’t know how long they’d be there or if they were headed for imprisonment. This makes for great drama and great conflict.”

After the play’s successful opening in London,The Guardianreported, “It unravels like an intelligent thriller whose ending we know but is nail-biting nonetheless.”

At first the scientists seem bored and anxious by turns, but as the war comes closer to its end their moral conflicts and their rivalries heighten, leading them to question their own motives as well as those of their colleagues.

“Heisenberg is one of the most known of the group, and the question of whether he was unable to produce the bomb or if he could but schemed not to remains an issue,” said Edward Giron, who played Heisenberg previously in the playCopenhagen. “Just as misunderstood is his rival Diebner.”

“Diebner may have been very close to developing the weapon, but wasn’t listened to,” said Mark Irvingsen, who portrays Diebner. “He’s a very conflicted man, an outsider.”

Tom Waters, who plays Otto Hahn, said, “Hahn developed nuclear fission. A man of conscience, he feels his discovery led to mass destruction.”

Patrick Skelton, Ben Birmingham and Andy Spring play the other key scientists. Spring plays a talented, socially connected disciple of Heisenberg, who is led by events to question his belief in him. Birmingham plays the only one of the scientists who came from a poor background. He believes his mission is to create nuclear energy for the good of society. Patrick Skelton is the scientist who sees things in black and white and maintains a strong moral compass.

Farm Hall’s lighting designer is Bill Pierce, a former White House and press photographer who has lit numerous off Broadway shows.

Tickets for Farm Hall, which runs January 17 – February 02, 2025, at the Promenade Playhouse (10931 W. Pico Boulevard, LA, 90064), are available at www.onstage411.com/farmhall.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Stands Strong Amid Regional Wildfire Crisis, Mayor and Chiefs Reassure Community

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Local Emergency Services Remain Fully Operational as Leaders Thank First Responders Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a message to...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire Updates: Critical Fire Weather, Damage Reports, and Vital Resources for Impacted Residents

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Hazardous Conditions and Water Warning in Los Angeles County into Next Week  The Palisades Fire is now 13% Contained and...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: LAPL
News

FEMA Representatives Onsite at Weho Library and Seven Other Locations

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Wildfire Survivors Can Apply for Relief and Get Information on Monday In addition to FEMA representatives available at evacuation centers...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire YouTube
News

Breaking News: 6% Containment Achieved in Palisades Fire; Tragic Death Confirmed, Federal Government to Cover Costs

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Firefighters Battle the Destructive Blaze With Reinforcements From Multiple States  On the third day of the Palisades Fire, at last,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Disaster Assistance Available for L.A. County Wildfire Victims Through FEMA

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Apply Online or by Phone; Emergency Shelters Open for Displaced Residents Los Angeles County residents impacted by recent wildfires can...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Boulevard

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision With Red Toyota Tacoma  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division...

Photo: X: @JonVigliotti
News

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Several Businesses are Skeletal Embers of Themselves By Zach Armstrong Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures...
News

Culver City Stands Vigilant Amid LA Fire Crisis, Offers Support to Neighboring Communities

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

No Direct Fire Threats Reported in Culver City; Officials Urge Residents To Stay Prepared Culver City officials are closely monitoring...

Photo Credit Moonshadows
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Westside Restaurants Destroyed in Palisades Fire

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Iconic eateries like Moonshadows Lost to Destructive Blaze Sadly, several historic and well-loved restaurants were lost in the Palisades Fire....

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Traffic Alert as CCFD Crews Assist with Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Power Outages Disrupt Intersections; Residents Urged To Stay Cautious Culver City officials have issued a traffic alert following reports of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR