Toca Madera to Celebrate 10 Years with New Melrose Avenue Flagship

New West Hollywood Location Promises Bold Design, Elevated Cuisine

Toca Madera, the Mexico City-inspired steakhouse that debuted in West Hollywood in 2015, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by opening a new flagship location at 8151 Melrose Avenue. This new location will replace the current West 3rd Street location, the new space reflects the restaurant’s growth and evolution over the past decade.

The remodeled Melrose Avenue outpost will double the size of the original, offering 250 seats across a 9,200-square-foot single-story structure. Construction begins in early 2025, with the grand opening expected within the year. The final day of operations for the current location is February 24, 2025.

“We are so grateful that Toca Madera has been positively received in each new market it enters,” said Tosh Berman, co-founder of Noble 33, the parent company behind the restaurant. “For the next decade, we envisioned a space driven by both culinary and design innovation, unrestrained by the limitations of our current footprint.”

The redesigned space will feature a 3,000-square-foot open-air dining room, with retractable roof awnings, a double-height wine room, and an open kitchen. Toca Madera’s signature modern organic aesthetic will be highlighted by lush greenery, custom woodwork, and velvet upholstery.

A 2,000-square-foot lounge with its own Melrose Avenue entrance will include live DJ performances, fire performers, and elegant fireplaces, creating a lively, immersive atmosphere. For private gatherings, a 400-square-foot dining room offers an exclusive option.

The larger kitchen will allow Corporate Executive Chef Martin Heierling to expand the menu, building on fan favorites like Sashimi Mexicano, Crispy Wonton Tacos with A5 Wagyu, and premium Australian and Japanese steaks.

The restaurant will also enhance its farm-to-glass cocktail program, featuring an expanded margarita menu and a wide selection of tequila and mezcal. Seasonal ingredients will remain central to Toca Madera’s bar offerings.