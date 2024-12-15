December 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com

in News, Video
Photo: KFA Architecture
News, Real Estate

Culver City Plans Fox Hills Redevelopment with Over 1,000 New Homes

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Project Includes Affordable Housing, Commercial Space, Central Paseo. Culver City’s government has published an environmental report detailing plans for a...

Photo Credit: The Florida Department of Corrections and YouTube
News, Real Estate

Alexander Brothers, Luxury Real Estate Moguls, Arrested on Sex Trafficking and Assault Charges

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

The FBI Asks For Public Assistance and Victims or Witnesses to Come Forward Tal and Oren Alexander, prominent luxury real...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves New Housing Regulations Excluding Single-Family Zones

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Rezoning Program Aims to Tackle Housing Shortages but Faces Feasibility Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: YouTube
News

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime in Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Transient Faces 10 Years in Prison After Admitting to a Racially Motivated Assault A Southern California man has pleaded guilty...

Photo: CD 11 Office
News

Celebrate the Holidays at the 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Join the Festivities With Live Music, Food, and Community Connection The 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration is set to...

Photo: CCPD Facebook
News

Elderly Man Reported Missing Near Jefferson Boulevard, Public’s Help Sought

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

85-Year-Old Harry Grant Last Seen Driving a White Nissan SUV Culver City Police are asking for assistance in finding Harry...

Photo Credit: Jacob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bacari Debuts in Beverly Hills: Mediterranean Dining in the Iconic Villa Blanca Space

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Seventh Los Angeles Location Beloved Small Plates, Craft Cocktails, and Rustic Charm Bacari, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired, family-owned restaurant group, has...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holey Moley Brings Food, Fun Drinks, Mini-Golf, and Karaoke to the Third Street Promenade

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Whimsical Cocktails, Comfort Food, and Immersive Putt-Putt Courses In Santa Monica Holey Moley Golf Club, a new entertainment venue by...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rulings Spell the End of Proposed Merger Between Albertson’s and Kroger

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Grocery Chain Announces Kroger Lawsuit in Separate Press Release Albertsons Companies, Inc. has announced the termination of its proposed merger...

Photo: Official
News

Bar Nine to Close Culver City Flagship After 11 Years of Excellent Espresso and Connection

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Espresso Bar Bids Farewell to Culver City, Plans Bright Future with Pure Espresso After 11 years of serving the community,...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/OmOzzwuFyj pic.twitter.com/FecaVlqabn — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 11, 2024

Photo: Culver City Government
News

Dan O’Brien Named Culver City Mayor, Freddy Puza to Serve as Vice Mayor

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Newly Elected Council Members Sworn in as Göran Eriksson Ends Term Council Member Dan O’Brien will serve as Culver City’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Warns City and Nearby Areas of Potential Fire Danger and Air Quality Issues

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

High Winds, Low Humidity, and Dry Conditions Increase the Potential for Wildfires The National Weather Service has issued a Red...
News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 3,000 Acres Burned, New Shelter Opened, City Government Relocated

December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024

Homes and Structures Impacted; PCH and Major Roads Closed as Firefighters Battle Blaze The update from the city government of...

