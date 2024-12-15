Culver City Plans Fox Hills Redevelopment with Over 1,000 New Homes

Project Includes Affordable Housing, Commercial Space, Central Paseo.

Culver City’s government has published an environmental report detailing plans for a major redevelopment of an office park in the Fox Hills neighborhood. The proposal includes the construction of more than 1,000 residential units on an 8.3-acre site at 5757 Uplander Way.

The project, spearheaded by B9 Sequoia Culver City Owner, LP—an entity tied to Link Logistics Real Estate—calls for three seven-story buildings reaching up to 88.5 feet in height. The development would feature 1,077 residential units, 5,772 square feet of ground-floor commercial space along Hannum Avenue, and parking accommodations for 1,382 vehicles.

To secure density bonus incentives for the project’s proposed size, 78 units would be designated as affordable housing for very low-income residents, with affordability guaranteed for 55 years.

According to the project’s website, KFA Architecture is leading the design for “5757 Uplander.” The development will center around a landscaped paseo running north to south, surrounded by courtyards, plazas, and other open spaces.

City records also indicate that architectural firms AC Martin and Rios are involved in the project.

The proposed redevelopment represents a significant shift for the Fox Hills area, blending high-density residential housing with commercial space while incorporating green spaces for community use.