December 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

“A Safer 11 for a Better 11” Initiative Targets Crime Reduction, Infrastructure Upgrades

Photo: Official

Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11

Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, and CD 11 residents, announced an ambitious public safety initiative designed to make Council District 11 (CD11) a model of safety and innovation on Monday morning. The initiative, called “A Safer 11 for a Better 11,” focuses on crime prevention, infrastructure improvements, and creating safer, brighter neighborhoods for all residents.

Park plans to introduce motions during Tuesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting to secure funding for the program’s various measures.

“Crime and fear have no place in our communities,” Park said during a press conference. “This public safety package is about bold, innovative action to protect our neighborhoods and ensure every resident feels safe. Our objective is simple: to reclaim our neighborhoods by delivering the safety our constituents deserve.”

The plan includes several measures aimed at addressing pressing safety concerns in the district:

  • Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs): The district will see 100 ALPRs installed, helping the LAPD deter crime, monitor reckless street racing, and address intersection takeovers.
  • LAPD Overtime Funding: A $200,000 allocation will support additional police patrols, particularly near interim homeless housing sites.
  • Tree Trimming Services: An additional $100,000 will go toward enhancing street lighting and visibility by trimming trees in high-traffic areas.
  • Library Security: A motion will seek to strengthen safety measures at CD11 libraries, addressing concerns for librarians, families, and visitors.
  • Venice Beach Park Rangers: Starting in January, dedicated park ranger patrols will be deployed weekly at Venice Beach, a popular city destination.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell praised the initiative for its collaborative approach. “This is a comprehensive public safety package bringing all stakeholders together,” McDonnell said. “We’re proud to collaborate with Councilmember Park on solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.  We look forward to continuing our partnership with the community and city leaders to build a safer Los Angeles”

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman echoed McDonnell’s sentiments, emphasizing unity in tackling crime. “The theme today is standing together. Too often we’ve had divisions among law enforcement, among the community, among the district attorney’s office, and when we are divided we are not effective,” said District Attorney Hochman. “Councilmember Park has brought us together today to send an unmistakably clear message to a group that’s not here today that needs to hear this message – the criminals. For far too long they believed that they could act with impunity. That stops today.”

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do. A Safer 11 is the cornerstone of a Better 11, and today’s initiatives mark a transformative step forward for our community,” Councilmember Park concluded.

in News
Related Posts
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...

Photo: Westfield Century City
News

Where to Meet Santa on the Westside This Holiday Season

December 8, 2024

Read more
December 8, 2024

From Malls To Diving Adventures, Explore the Top Spots Who wants to meet Santa? For parents, it’s one of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Shot in Robbery Near Blair Hills Park in Culver City Early Saturday Morning

December 8, 2024

Read more
December 8, 2024

Police Seek Two Suspects Who Fled the Scene After Wounding the Victim. A man was shot and robbed early Saturday...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Rents Among Nation’s Highest but Surprisingly Not the Most Expensive

December 8, 2024

Read more
December 8, 2024

Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and Irvine Are Part of the Top Ten As of December 2024, California’s rental market remains...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Angel City Chorale Brings Holiday Magic to UCLA’s Royce Hall with “Bling on the Holidays”

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Celebrate the Season With Joyful Music, Sing-Alongs, and Festive Surprises The Angel City Chorale is inviting Los Angeles residents to...
News

Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste and E-Waste in Culver City on Dec. 7

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Free Drive-Through Event Will Ease Getting Rid of Troublesome Items  Culver City residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste...

Photo: Briarcliff Entertainment
Entertainment, Film, News

Werewolves: Steven C. Miller’s Thrilling New Film in Theatres December 6

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Watch Interviews with Star Frank Grillo and Director Steven C. Miller   What if a supermoon could unleash humanity’s darkest instincts?...

Photo Credit: LA Animal Services
News

Audit Launched Into LA Animal Services Amid Rising Euthanasia Rates and Shelter Concerns

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Controller Kenneth Mejia Seeks To Assess Care, Adoption Efforts, Funding Challenges Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced a performance...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant New York Bagel Co. Announces Last Day of Service

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Dr. Dave, One of Their Most Devoted Customers, Speaks of the Community’s Loss Patra Cichowski, co-owner and wife of Ted...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/rOkPzU4q2h For More Information pic.twitter.com/7Dd31h6xTm — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 5, 2024

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Caroline Schiff Brings Exclusive Playful Pop-Up to Santa Monica

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

James Beard Finalist Offers a Preview of Her Upcoming Diner Concept Chef and James Beard finalist Caroline Schiff is bringing...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in a Delectable Chocolate and Coffee Pairing at Cardinale du Vin on Dec. 7

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Experience Expertly Crafted Chocolates From Jcoco Paired With Coffee Cardinale du Vin, the beautiful café and wine bar in Pico-Robertson,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR