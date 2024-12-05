Werewolves: Steven C. Miller’s Thrilling New Film in Theatres December 6

Watch Interviews with Star Frank Grillo and Director Steven C. Miller

What if a supermoon could unleash humanity’s darkest instincts? In Werewolves, the action horror movie directed by Steven C. Miller, this chilling concept becomes a reality when a rare celestial event awakens a latent gene, transforming anyone exposed to moonlight into a werewolf for one night. You can purchase tickets for the film on the official website here.

The catastrophic consequences are staggering: a single night of violence results in nearly a billion deaths. Now, one year later, as the Supermoon returns, the world braces for another night of terror.

The film, slated for release on Dec. 6, 2024, boasts an ensemble cast including Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Katrina Law (Arrow), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), Kamdynn Gary, James Michael Cummings, Lydia Styslinger, Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba), and Betzaida Landín.

Written by Matthew Kennedy, Werewolves explores themes of survival, fear, and the lengths people will go to protect themselves in a world filled with fear. The film combines heart-pounding action with elements of psychological horror, promising a unique addition to the werewolf genre.