Let Time Stand Still During New Resort’s Festive Dinner and Stay Offerings

Regent Santa Monica Beach Resort Announces Holiday Celebrations

A new luxury resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean is inviting you to discover new holiday traditions and experience unforgettable memories this season.

Regent Santa Monica Beach Resort, a subsidiary of InterContinental Hotels Group, is hosting a number of new holiday traditions beside the Pacific edge, including culinary flair and delicious twists for Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

This December, reserve your holiday stay with Regent’s exclusive offers and packages including the holiday experience, introductory invitations, and an overnight stay that awakens you into the new year.

For the upcoming holidays and celebrations, Regent invites you let time stand still for a while with your loved ones against the backdrop of Santa Monica Beach and enjoy the resort’s new Mediterranean restaurant Orla, featuring a menu crafted by Michelin Star Chef Michael Mina.

In the coming weeks, guests are invited to gather family-style to enjoy Brunch with Santa along with a special keepsake, craft snowflake or paint an ornament during Regent’s Festive Days by the Coast and cozy up from dawn until dusk with your hot cocoa or evening delight.

Here is a list of Regent’s current holidays and celebrations:

BRUNCH WITH SANTA

Reservations are open for a festive brunch with Santa at Orla, where unmatched ocean views set the stage for an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family.

Indulge in a Champagne cocktail arrival, and a two-course brunch featuring family-style starters and a delightful a la carte selection from the main course. Caviar and shellfish upgrades are available. Enjoy takeaway photos with Santa and the thrill of learning a routine from the dazzling Rockettes, complete with festive reindeer antlers for the kids.

Brunch with Santa can be reserved on Dec. 8, 15, and 22.

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER AT ORLA

Experience an unforgettable holiday at Orla, where panoramic ocean views set the stage for a celebratory prix fixe dinner. Crafted by Chef Michael Mina, this indulgent menu features a Mediterranean twist, blending seasonal flavors with coastal elegance for an exceptional dining experience.

Dinner reservations can be made 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in unforgettable style at Regent Santa Monica Beach. Indulge in a spectacular Mediterranean tasting menu at Orla by Chef Michael Mina, perfectly paired with exquisite beverages and elevated by live performances from the glamorous Satin Dollz.

Toast to the New Year with a glass of bubbles and festive party favors with compliments, as you embrace an evening of elegance, indulgence, and celebration. Reserve your seats now for this festive, New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration starting at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

FESTIVE DAYS BY THE COAST

Gather for daily events and activities featuring ornament painting, delicate snowflake crafting, antler making, a charming Christmas card station, and pinecone bird feeder crafts at Regent starting on Dec. 20 until Dec. 28.

Cozy up for daily holiday movie screening, adding a touch of cinematic magic to your festive seaside retreat. Revel in the spirit of the season with activities designed to create unforgettable holiday memories by the sea.

To make reservations, visit SantaMonica.RegentHotels.com/experience/holidays.