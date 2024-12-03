December 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Nathan Hochman Sworn In as L.A. County District Attorney By Arnold Schwarzenegger

Photo: Facebook

Former Prosecutor Promises Focus On Public Safety and Reform

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, and Assistant U.S. Attorney General was sworn in Monday as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County. The ceremony, held outside the Hall of Justice, was attended by hundreds of elected leaders, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and supporters. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger administered the oath of office.

Hochman pledged to prioritize public safety by pursuing serious penalties for violent offenders while addressing underlying issues such as addiction and mental illness through counseling and rehabilitation programs.

In his speech, Hochman unveiled several immediate policy changes, reversing some of the directives implemented by his predecessor, George Gascón. Hochman emphasized a balanced approach to justice, rejecting extreme policies that either predetermine leniency or promote mass incarceration.

Key changes include:

  • Restoring Sentencing Enhancements: Prosecutors will now be able to seek sentencing enhancements for crimes involving firearms or those committed for the benefit of criminal street gangs.
  • Advocating at Parole Hearings: Prosecutors can attend parole hearings to represent the interests of victims and their families.
  • Charging Juveniles for Misdemeanor Theft: The office will rescind the prohibition on charging juveniles with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise valued under $950.

“District attorneys must have only two things as their North Stars: the facts and the law,” Hochman said. 

Hochman announced plans to lead task forces on pressing issues, including homelessness, fentanyl poisoning, human trafficking, hate crimes, organized retail theft, and residential burglaries. He emphasized collaboration with federal, state, and local agencies, as well as nonprofit and community organizations, to find solutions.

“No longer is this can getting kicked down the road,” Hochman said. “The D.A.’s Office will partner with various groups to address public safety challenges and improve the quality of life for Los Angeles County residents.”

Hochman also pledged to establish advisory committees to foster better communication between the District Attorney’s Office and the public. These committees will provide community members with a direct avenue to share their concerns and ideas.

“The solemn and bedrock promise that the government makes to each of you is that it will keep you and your families safe and do so in the most legal, fair, and impartial way possible,” Hochman said.

