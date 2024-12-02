December 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Vistamar School – for early December

Competing in the Coastal league, Vistamar offers 22 teams in 17 sports. Teams consistently make CIF-SS playoffs and Girls Varsity Volleyball made it to the 4th round of playoffs this year. Individual athletes win MVP and other honors in their league and have earned scholarships and invitations to join collegiate athletic programs across the country. Naomi B. talks about the coaching and camaraderie during her experience playing Volleyball at Vistamar. More information at vistamarschool.org/admissions

Photo: Facebook
News

Bomb Threat at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Home Investigated by LAPD on Thanksgiving

December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024

The Former Governor’s Brentwood Residence was “Swatted” by Unknown Suspects Police investigated a potential bomb threat Thursday at the Los...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision at Busy Culver City Intersection

December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024

Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash at Washington and Higuera A motorcyclist died Friday evening following a collision with a vehicle near...

Photo: CDPH
Food & Drink, News

California Ban New Sales of Raw Milk Farm’s Products After Second Sample Tests Positive

December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024

Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Raw Milk Products After Second Positive H5N1 Test Result California agricultural officials have forbidden new...

Photo: IMDB
News

Marilyn Manson Drops Defamation Suit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Agrees to Pay Her Legal Fees

November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024

Shock Rocker Abandons His Legal Battle After a Judge Dismissed Key Claims Rocker Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Kino Lorber’s Restored Version of Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice Premieres at Music Hall

November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024

Late Director’s Final Masterpiece Returns to the Big Screen This Friday A restored version of Andrei Tarkovsky’s final masterpiece, The...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Killed After Dangerous Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Gunfire in West Adams

November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024

Shootout Left Nearby Apartment Riddled with 30 Bulletholes 37-year-old Aundre Jones, the driver of a white Maserati, who led LAPD...

Photo: LA Public Health Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Recalled Raw Milk Potentially Contaminated with H5N1 Sold in Los Angeles Stores

November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024

LA Public Health Issues Recall Warning for Specific Stores on the Westside Health officials are urging Los Angeles County residents...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Partners With Federal Agencies to Provide Cyber Safety Training for Children

November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024

New Program Aims To Protect Students and Families From Online Exploitation The United States Attorney’s Office has joined forces with...

Photo: Official
News

Experience the Magic: Century City’s Holiday Village Brings Snowfall and Live Performances

November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024

Daily Snowfalls, Live Shows, and Blitzen’s Bar Open Now Until December 26 The Holiday Village is inviting visitors to experience...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

LAPD Chase Ends in West Adams with Gunfire, Two Injured During Gun Battle

November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024

Domestic Violence Suspect Armed With Two Handguns Apprehended A high-speed police chase involving a domestic violence suspect ended in the...
News

Man Fleeing Police Chase Hides in Ross Store After Driving Wrong Way on 405

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

Suspect Abandons Stolen Truck in West LA After a High-Speed Pursuit The LAPD is searching for a man accused of...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Bird Flu Level Rises in LA Wastewater, Found in Wild Bird, and Raw Milk Products

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

Public Health Departments Investigate Avian Flu in Los Angeles and California H5N1, the avian influenza, has come into focus again...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Search for Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi in LA Continues Amid Family Tragedy

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

Family Pleads for Public Vigilance After Father of Missing Woman Takes His Own Life The mysterious disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi,...
News

Brazen Armed Robbery Targets Two People Outside a Boutique on Rodeo Drive

November 24, 2024

November 24, 2024

Designer Bags, Cash, and Phones Stolen; Victims Threatened with Gun  Four masked robbers committed a brazen daylight robbery on Rodeo...

