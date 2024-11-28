Driver Killed After Dangerous Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Gunfire in West Adams

Shootout Left Nearby Apartment Riddled with 30 Bulletholes

37-year-old Aundre Jones, the driver of a white Maserati, who led LAPD officers on a dangerous chase through Inglewood, Ladera Heights, and finally, West Adams has died of his injuries. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred in the Southwest Division after a pursuit involving Harbor and Southeast Division officers ended in gunfire.

On Tuesday, November 26 slightly after noon., Harbor Division officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence near South Gaffey Street and West 19th Street. The call came from the victim, a LADOT DASH bus driver, who was being followed by a man armed with a firearm, later identified as Aundre Jones.

Authorities were informed that Jones and the victim had previously been in a romantic relationship and shared a child. Upon locating the Maserati, officers attempted a traffic stop, but Jones fled, initiating a pursuit on the 110 Freeway. Jones drove the wrong way on an offramp and ran stop signs and traffic lights in an attempt to escape.

According to the press release from the LAPD, the chase ended when Jones drove to the rear of an apartment building in the 3000 block of West Boulevard. Jones exited his vehicle and walked toward the street, producing two handguns—one in each hand—and pointing them at officers.

Jones allegedly fired shots and the LAPD returned fire. Jones was wounded during the gunfight and was rendered medical aid by officers and the LAFD. He was transported to a local hospital

where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, November 27. Two 9mm semi-automatic handguns were recovered at the scene and booked as evidence, according to the LAPD.

A female bystander, who was identified as Jones’ mother approached Jones during the gunfire and was struck in the arm. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived. She was transported to a hospital, treated, and later released. She is expected to make a full recovery. No officers or additional community members were injured in the incident.

Neighbor Shannon Kimbell told ABC Eyewitness News “His sister saw this. She was covered in blood, splattered in her face. It was a horrible scene.” Her apartment was riddled with more than 30 bullet holes. She was fortunate not to be home at the time of the shooting and had put her dog in his kennel so he was not in his favorite spot in front of the window.

According to Fox 11 News, two teenagers, who may have witnessed the gunfight, and the woman who was wounded in the arm were detained by LAPD officers.