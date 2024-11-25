November 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Fleeing Police Chase Hides in Ross Store After Driving Wrong Way on 405

Suspect Abandons Stolen Truck in West LA After a High-Speed Pursuit

The LAPD is searching for a man accused of leading police on a dangerous chase during rush-hour traffic in Los Angeles before abandoning a stolen truck and fleeing into a retail store, as reported by Fox 11 News.

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on the 405 Freeway near West Los Angeles. The suspect, accused of stealing a pickup truck, was spotted driving erratically along the freeway shoulder. In an attempt to evade officers, he crossed a median and drove against traffic on a freeway offramp, narrowly missing several vehicles.

The pursuit continued off the freeway, where the suspect eventually abandoned the truck and fled on foot. Witnesses reported seeing the man walk for several blocks before entering a Ross Dress for Less store in West Los Angeles near National Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Law enforcement helicopters illuminated the area as officers worked to locate the suspect inside the store. As of now, no additional details about the suspect or any injuries have been released. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Bird Flu Level Rises in LA Wastewater, Found in Wild Bird, and Raw Milk Products

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Public Health Departments Investigate Avian Flu in Los Angeles and California H5N1, the avian influenza, has come into focus again...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Search for Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi in LA Continues Amid Family Tragedy

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Family Pleads for Public Vigilance After Father of Missing Woman Takes His Own Life The mysterious disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi,...
News

Brazen Armed Robbery Targets Two People Outside a Boutique on Rodeo Drive

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Designer Bags, Cash, and Phones Stolen; Victims Threatened with Gun  Four masked robbers committed a brazen daylight robbery on Rodeo...

Photo: LAX
News

LAX Prepares for 2.5 Million Thanksgiving Travelers and Worker Wage Rally

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Increased Traffic, Parking Advisories, Demonstration May Impact Travel  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) expects up to 2.5 million travelers during...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Metro Moves to Revoke $435K Grant Over Culver City Bike Lane Removal

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

City Faces Financial Penalties After Altering a Metro-Funded Project A change in plans in Culver City may have financial repercussions...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pasta Sisters Brings Italian Classics to Your Thanksgiving Table

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Westside Favorite Offers Ready-To-Go Holiday Dishes, Desserts Pasta Sisters, a Los Angeles staple for scratch-made Italian cuisine, is serving up...

Photo: Google Earth
News

San Fernando Valley Man Sentenced for Threatening to Bomb FBI Office in Westwood

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

His Disturbing Emails Referenced the “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski The sentence is 15 months in federal prison for the man who...

Photo: Cedar Sinai
News

Donate Blood and Save Lives at Culver City Fire Station This Weekend

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Get a T-Shirt, Gift Card for Participating in the Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive The Culver City Rotary Club, in collaboration with...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized After 405 Freeway Crash in Sepulveda Pass

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Collision Near Skirball Center DrivePossibly Involving a Tesla Caused Major Traffic  The 405 Freeway was the scene of a motorcycle...

Photo: YouTube
News

Santa Monica Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deadly Force Incident Outside Headquarters

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Graphic Video Shows a Violent Assault on an SMPD Officer by a Knife-Wielding Suspect The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD)...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo Credit Artelice Pâtisserie
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place. Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: Official
News

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR