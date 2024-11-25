Man Fleeing Police Chase Hides in Ross Store After Driving Wrong Way on 405

Suspect Abandons Stolen Truck in West LA After a High-Speed Pursuit

The LAPD is searching for a man accused of leading police on a dangerous chase during rush-hour traffic in Los Angeles before abandoning a stolen truck and fleeing into a retail store, as reported by Fox 11 News.

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on the 405 Freeway near West Los Angeles. The suspect, accused of stealing a pickup truck, was spotted driving erratically along the freeway shoulder. In an attempt to evade officers, he crossed a median and drove against traffic on a freeway offramp, narrowly missing several vehicles.

The pursuit continued off the freeway, where the suspect eventually abandoned the truck and fled on foot. Witnesses reported seeing the man walk for several blocks before entering a Ross Dress for Less store in West Los Angeles near National Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Law enforcement helicopters illuminated the area as officers worked to locate the suspect inside the store. As of now, no additional details about the suspect or any injuries have been released. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement.