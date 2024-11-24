San Fernando Valley Man Sentenced for Threatening to Bomb FBI Office in Westwood

His Disturbing Emails Referenced the “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski

The sentence is 15 months in federal prison for the man who sent threatening emails to the FBI, including bomb threats targeting the agency’s Los Angeles Field Office in Westwood and made references to “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski.

Mark William Anten, 53, was sentenced by United States District Judge Wesley L. Hsu. Anten was convicted in June on two counts of threats made via interstate communication after a three-day trial.

From July to December 2023, Anten sent increasingly threatening messages to FBI agents. On December 5, 2023, he emailed, “I AM THE UNABOMBER” and threatened to “UNABOMB THE LOS ANGELES FBI HQ.” The following day, he wrote, “I can go on a mass murder spree,” adding, “[y]ou ain’t getting away with this one,” and signing off as “SuperMax or Death.” One email included an image of an internet search for “how to make a dirty bomb.”

The threats followed a November 2023 interview outside Anten’s residence, during which FBI task force officers warned him to stop contacting agents. Instead, Anten escalated his actions, including visiting the FBI’s Los Angeles office, as confirmed by surveillance footage.

“Federal agents deserve our appreciation for risking their lives to enforce the law and protect our community,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “Threats against law enforcement are unacceptable, and we will continue to stand with the FBI and other law enforcement partners against those who target them.”

“Mr. Anten doubled down on his intimidation and credible death threats,” said Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “There are civil, productive ways to disagree with the government, but threats of violence are not one of them—and, as today’s sentencing shows, will only lead to prison.”

The FBI’s investigation revealed that Anten’s emails frequently referenced Kaczynski, whose decades-long bombing campaign killed three and injured dozens before his conviction and imprisonment. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Clifford D. Mpare and Kedar S. Bhatia, with the FBI leading the investigation.