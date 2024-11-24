Metro Moves to Revoke $435K Grant Over Culver City Bike Lane Removal

City Faces Financial Penalties After Altering a Metro-Funded Project

A change in plans in Culver City may have financial repercussions for the city after protected bike lanes were removed from Culver City’s downtown area.

Metro’s Board of Planning and Programming Committee approved a recommendation to revoke $435,000 in grant funds previously awarded to Culver City for its Move Culver City transportation project, as reported by Streetsblog LA.

Metro LA granted Culver City MAT funds for $1.96 million for improvements related to mass transit in the downtown Culver City area near Metro’s E-Line station

Studies conducted by the city revealed an increase in biking, walking, and bus travel that did not result in increased traffic for automobiles. However, residents in Culver City were frustrated by the protected bike lanes and insisted on their removal.

In 2023, Culver City Council members voted to remove the protected bike lanes removing protections for bicyclists. MOVE Culver City file a lawsuit to prevent the new plan from being enacted but to no avail. Construction on the project was restarted to make the changes to the bike lanes and is scheduled to be completed in December.

A Metro committee meeting was scheduled for October to consider de-obligation of the $435,000 that was earmarked for the construction of the bike lanes but was delayed until November 20.

One of the Metro board members Ara Najarian questioned whether revoking the funds was a punishment, stating “Doesn’t the city have the right to change its mind?” Najarian asked.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins answered the question by saying that the contractural language was clear in the agreement, so Metro is well within its rights to ask for the return of a portion of the total funds awarded to Culver City.

The decision will not be finalized until the full Metro board meeting on December 5, but the committee’s vote was unanimous.