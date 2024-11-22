November 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

Photo: SMPD

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing

The Santa Monica Police Department has released a critical incident video providing details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 5. 

The shooting, which took place in front of the police station, involved a Santa Monica police officer fatally shooting an armed individual.

In compliance with California law, which requires law enforcement agencies to release audio and video recordings of critical incidents within 45 days, the department created a Critical Incident Community Debriefing Video (CIV). The video aims to provide transparency and context surrounding the event.

“The use of force by law enforcement is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community,” said SMPD Lieutenant Erika Aklufi in a statement. “Officers are tasked with making split-second decisions in rapidly evolving situations to protect the community and themselves. Transparency is vital in maintaining trust between the police department and the public, particularly in incidents involving deadly force.”

The released video includes graphic content depicting the violent confrontation, accompanied by intense audio. Officials have issued a viewer advisory, cautioning that the material may be distressing.

The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaUBrunX8_4/

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Cedar Sinai
News

Donate Blood and Save Lives at Culver City Fire Station This Weekend

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Get a T-Shirt, Gift Card for Participating in the Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive The Culver City Rotary Club, in collaboration with...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized After 405 Freeway Crash in Sepulveda Pass

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Collision Near Skirball Center DrivePossibly Involving a Tesla Caused Major Traffic  The 405 Freeway was the scene of a motorcycle...

Photo: YouTube
News

Santa Monica Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deadly Force Incident Outside Headquarters

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Graphic Video Shows a Violent Assault on an SMPD Officer by a Knife-Wielding Suspect The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD)...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo Credit Artelice Pâtisserie
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place. Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: Official
News

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov....

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Hammer Museum Presents 10th Edition of MoMA Contenders: Screenings, Conversations with Top Filmmakers

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Lineup Features Films by Steve McQueen, Sean Baker, and Brady Corbett The Hammer Museum will host the 10th edition of...
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Wicked

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Director John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) has crafted an effervescent take on the blockbuster...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Randy’s Donuts Arrives in Culver City with Free Donuts and a $250 Gift Card Giveaway

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Grand Opening on November 19 Includes Sweet Giveaways Starting at 6:00 a.m. The time is finally here. Randy’s Donuts is...

Photo: Concierge Auctions
News, Real Estate

Nicole Nagel’s Futuristic Eric Moss Designed Brentwood Home To Hit Auction Block

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Spaceship-Like Property Heads to Auction With No Reserve in December German actress Nicole Nagel, who was part of the...
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...

Photo: West Los Angeles College
News

West LA College Expands Zero-Cost Textbook Programs with $600K Grant

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

College Aims for 50 Zero-Cost Textbook Programs by 2025  West Los Angeles College (West) is expanding its zero-cost textbook program...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR