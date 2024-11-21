Santa Monica Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deadly Force Incident Outside Headquarters

Graphic Video Shows a Violent Assault on an SMPD Officer by a Knife-Wielding Suspect

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has released the body cam footage from the officer in a use of deadly force in front of the SMPD headquarters on Saturday, October 5. Police departments in California are legally required to release video and audio recordings of a critical incident within 45 days. The Los Angeles District Attorney and the SMPD Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident.

The critical incident video contains the footage before the attack at a nearby Target store where the suspect assaulted an employee and stole a package of knives. The package was found nearby with one knife missing. Store security flagged down an SMPD officer and alerted them to the assault. The suspect walked several blocks to SMPD HQ on foot.

At approximately 5:21 p.m., an SMPD officer who was already assisting other residents outside the SMPD HQ on Olympic was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a 30-year-old man. The suspect was later identified as Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh, a resident of New York State, who was shot dead by the officer who had been stabbed multiple times with an eight-inch chef’s knife. Halaibeh had no criminal record in California and no known connection to the SMPD.

The officer fired three shots while being attacked, backed away, and fired another four when the suspect advanced on him again after retrieving the knife. SMPD officers rendered aid until emergency services arrived and Halaibeh was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was hospitalized with serious knife wounds to his neck and shoulder and was released from the hospital and on the road to recovery on Sunday, per the SMPD social media update.

This video contains graphic and mature content, including violent assault footage and intense audio that may be distressing to sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

https://youtu.be/vaUBrunX8_4?si=youkuboL_HAUAtUf

The statement from the SMPD says, “The use of force by law enforcement personnel is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community. Every day, officers are involved in rapidly evolving interactions with members of the public and, when warranted, use reasonable force in carrying out their duties. This is especially true with respect to officers safeguarding the community and themselves from attacks and overcoming resistance while engaged in the performance of law enforcement duties. Officers and their supervisors are responsible for understanding their authority and its limitations and appreciating the serious consequences of every use of force.” and added, “The SMPD understands that building and maintaining trust between the police department and the community requires openness and transparency in all matters, especially the use of deadly force by a police officer.”