November 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deadly Force Incident Outside Headquarters

Photo: YouTube

Graphic Video Shows a Violent Assault on an SMPD Officer by a Knife-Wielding Suspect

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has released the body cam footage from the officer in a use of deadly force in front of the SMPD headquarters on Saturday, October 5. Police departments in California are legally required to release video and audio recordings of a critical incident within 45 days. The Los Angeles District Attorney and the SMPD Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident. 

The critical incident video contains the footage before the attack at a nearby Target store where the suspect assaulted an employee and stole a package of knives. The package was found nearby with one knife missing. Store security flagged down an SMPD officer and alerted them to the assault. The suspect walked several blocks to SMPD HQ on foot. 

At approximately 5:21 p.m., an SMPD officer who was already assisting other residents outside the SMPD HQ on Olympic was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a 30-year-old man. The suspect was later identified as Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh, a resident of New York State, who was shot dead by the officer who had been stabbed multiple times with an eight-inch chef’s knife. Halaibeh had no criminal record in California and no known connection to the SMPD.   

The officer fired three shots while being attacked, backed away, and fired another four when the suspect advanced on him again after retrieving the knife. SMPD officers rendered aid until emergency services arrived and Halaibeh was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was hospitalized with serious knife wounds to his neck and shoulder and was released from the hospital and on the road to recovery on Sunday, per the SMPD social media update. 

This video contains graphic and mature content, including violent assault footage and intense audio that may be distressing to sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

https://youtu.be/vaUBrunX8_4?si=youkuboL_HAUAtUf

The statement from the SMPD says, “The use of force by law enforcement personnel is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community. Every day, officers are involved in rapidly evolving interactions with members of the public and, when warranted, use reasonable force in carrying out their duties. This is especially true with respect to officers safeguarding the community and themselves from attacks and overcoming resistance while engaged in the performance of law enforcement duties.  Officers and their supervisors are responsible for understanding their authority and its limitations and appreciating the serious consequences of every use of force.” and added, “The SMPD understands that building and maintaining trust between the police department and the community requires openness and transparency in all matters, especially the use of deadly force by a police officer.”

in News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo Credit Artelice Pâtisserie
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place. Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: Official
News

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov....

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Hammer Museum Presents 10th Edition of MoMA Contenders: Screenings, Conversations with Top Filmmakers

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Lineup Features Films by Steve McQueen, Sean Baker, and Brady Corbett The Hammer Museum will host the 10th edition of...
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Wicked

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Director John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) has crafted an effervescent take on the blockbuster...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Randy’s Donuts Arrives in Culver City with Free Donuts and a $250 Gift Card Giveaway

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Grand Opening on November 19 Includes Sweet Giveaways Starting at 6:00 a.m. The time is finally here. Randy’s Donuts is...

Photo: Concierge Auctions
News, Real Estate

Nicole Nagel’s Futuristic Eric Moss Designed Brentwood Home To Hit Auction Block

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Spaceship-Like Property Heads to Auction With No Reserve in December German actress Nicole Nagel, who was part of the...
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...

Photo: West Los Angeles College
News

West LA College Expands Zero-Cost Textbook Programs with $600K Grant

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

College Aims for 50 Zero-Cost Textbook Programs by 2025  West Los Angeles College (West) is expanding its zero-cost textbook program...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lodge Bread To Open New Beverly Hills Location on November 22

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Popular Bakery Will Offer Its Signature Sourdoughs and Pastries  Lodge Bread, a highly regarded West Los Angeles bakery and café,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR