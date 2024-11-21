LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized After 405 Freeway Crash in Sepulveda Pass

Collision Near Skirball Center DrivePossibly Involving a Tesla Caused Major Traffic

The 405 Freeway was the scene of a motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes going through the Sepulveda Pass in Bel Air. The Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer in the crash was hospitalized Thursday afternoon, according to the LAPD.

Officials announced that the accident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. near Skirball Center Drive. While details about the cause of the crash remain unclear, preliminary reports indicate a Tesla automobile may have been involved.

Paramedics treated the injured officer on the freeway before transporting them to a hospital. The officer’s condition has not been disclosed.

The SIG Alert crash caused major traffic delays, with miles of congestion reported. Reports said that the backup went all the way to the 10 Freeway, Some lanes have since reopened, but it remains uncertain when the entire northbound side of the freeway will be fully operational.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.