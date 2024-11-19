November 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Film Review: Wicked

By Dolores Quintana

Director John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) has crafted an effervescent take on the blockbuster musical Wicked. This is a musical that is so popular that it has been on Broadway since 2003, and was only briefly shuttered in 2020-2021. The original cast recording went double platinum. Needless to say, there were a lot of expectations for this adaptation.

However, the casting is spot-on for this film with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp. Erivo is a Tony Award winner for Best Actress for The Color Purple, so that’s not a surprise, but her interpretation of the character is full of wisdom, sadness, and a strength that cannot be denied. What was more surprising, to me at least, was Ariana Grande as Galinda/Glinda Upland. Rather than making the character a one-note mean girl, you can see her scheming and arrogance, but underneath there is a very vulnerable and tremulous need to be approved of that suits the character well and makes the relationship between the wounded but more stoic Elphaba all the more believable. 

It is the two actresses working together, with marvelous chemistry that makes the film sing. John Chu’s direction keeps things from becoming too sentimental or syrupy, a trap that some musicals can fall into. His secure hand also makes the segue between the characters talking to each other and starting to sing quite seamless. It’s never jarring, it seems as natural as can be, which is the mark of a well-done musical, much like his previous Broadway adaptation, In The Heights. 

The film spends the first hour doing explication, so it isn’t until slightly later that the bond between the two main characters and their relationships with other characters like Madame Morrible, ably played by Michelle Yeoh and Fiyero Tigelaar, handsomely interpreted by Jonathan Bailey. Other standouts, but honestly, the entire cast is so good, are Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Peter Dinklage, whose world-weary and deeply sorrowful voice work as Doctor Dillamond, the goat teacher who befriends Elphaba, is amazing. 

The film is a parable of the outsider, in telling the story of the erstwhile villain of The Wizard of Oz, showing how clannish and mean people can be to those they do not understand or are intimidated by. But it also has strong themes about the abuse of power for selfish ends and the self-created myths of those who would seek to control us through an untruthful narrative. It also shows how women can be easily set against each other through perceived differences. 

The film’s production design is sumptuous as are the beautiful costumes. The dance numbers are invigorating and delightful, paired wonderfully with the film’s songs.
 
Wicked is magical. It forgoes the artificial spectacle of certain other fantasy tales by concentrating on the acting: emotions and relationships of the characters, then layering everything else on top until it builds a candy-colored citadel of cinema, with delicate filigree and a bubbling undercurrent of deception.

in Entertainment, film review, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Hammer Museum Presents 10th Edition of MoMA Contenders: Screenings, Conversations with Top Filmmakers

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Lineup Features Films by Steve McQueen, Sean Baker, and Brady Corbett The Hammer Museum will host the 10th edition of...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Randy’s Donuts Arrives in Culver City with Free Donuts and a $250 Gift Card Giveaway

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Grand Opening on November 19 Includes Sweet Giveaways Starting at 6:00 a.m. The time is finally here. Randy’s Donuts is...

Photo: Concierge Auctions
News, Real Estate

Nicole Nagel’s Futuristic Eric Moss Designed Brentwood Home To Hit Auction Block

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Spaceship-Like Property Heads to Auction With No Reserve in December German actress Nicole Nagel, who was part of the...
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...

Photo: West Los Angeles College
News

West LA College Expands Zero-Cost Textbook Programs with $600K Grant

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

College Aims for 50 Zero-Cost Textbook Programs by 2025  West Los Angeles College (West) is expanding its zero-cost textbook program...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lodge Bread To Open New Beverly Hills Location on November 22

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Popular Bakery Will Offer Its Signature Sourdoughs and Pastries  Lodge Bread, a highly regarded West Los Angeles bakery and café,...
News

High-Speed Chase in West L.A. Ends in Crash Into Culver City Home, Three Arrested

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Pursuit on the 405 Freeway Culminated in a Violent Collision Culver City was the scene of a high-speed police pursuit...
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak A multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections has been linked...
News

Longtime LAPD and LASD Officer Jim McDonnell Publicly Sworn In as Los Angeles’ 59th Chief of Police

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

Mayor Bass Welcomes Chief McDonnell to Lead with Community-Based Policing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass presided over the public ceremony...
News

Culver City Reports 66% Drop in Homelessness Since 2022 Amid Expanded Housing and Support Programs

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

City’s Initiatives, Project Homekey and a Mobile Crisis Team, Show Promising Results Culver City released new data detailing its recent...
News

Suspect Arrested After Beverly Hills Carjacking and Crash Injures Four Near Rodeo Drive Holiday Party

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

Carjacked Vehicle Collision Near Wilshire Boulevard Leaves Four Injured A suspect was arrested Thursday night after a carjacking and subsequent...
News

Culver City Police Department Offers Free Crime Prevention Evaluations for Businesses

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Program Provides Safety Recommendations Through Environmental Design Strategies. The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is offering free Crime Prevention Through...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR