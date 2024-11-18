November 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

High-Speed Chase in West L.A. Ends in Crash Into Culver City Home, Three Arrested

Pursuit on the 405 Freeway Culminated in a Violent Collision

Culver City was the scene of a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a horrific crash into a home Saturday night, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of a firearm, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the chase began around 9:41 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near La Tijera Boulevard. Officers attempted to stop a burgundy Dodge Durango driving on the freeway’s right shoulder, but the driver failed to yield.

The pursuit continued northbound, with the suspect exiting the freeway at Culver Boulevard. The vehicle collided with a guardrail before careening into a home on Sawtelle Boulevard. The residence sustained significant damage to its living room, but no one inside the home was injured, according to CHP.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody at the scene. Two other individuals in the vehicle were also arrested. A handgun was recovered near the Durango, CHP officials confirmed.

One passenger spoke briefly to reporters following the crash, describing the harrowing moments leading up to the collision. The passenger said, as quoted by ABC Eyewitness News, “I thought I was going to die, I’m not going to lie, because it was like, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom! I’ve got blood on my hands still, I thought we were dead.”

in News
