Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
Thanksgiving Feasts and Pies and Other Fall Delights: Pre-Order Now at LA’s Top Spots
November 14, 2024 Staff Report
Gourmet Turkeys Sides, Holiday Pies, New Fall Cocktails For November on the Westside The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills has...
LA’s Food Access Farmers Markets Face Possible Closures, Call for Community Support
November 14, 2024 Staff Report
Nonprofit Seeks Monthly Donors To Continue to Offer Fresh Produce to the Underserved Food Access LA, the nonprofit organization behind...
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
November 13, 2024 Staff Report
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise
Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return...
Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week
Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract...
Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles
Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
November 5, 2024 Staff Report
Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...
Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results
November 4, 2024 Staff Report
From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals With this election day being one of...
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/
Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice
Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit
The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...
Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3
October 30, 2024 Dolores Quintana
By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...
Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New
October 30, 2024 Staff Report
Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...
(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes
October 29, 2024 Staff Report
For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be
October 29, 2024 Staff Report
Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....
