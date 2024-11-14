(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events

November 14, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving Feasts and Pies and Other Fall Delights: Pre-Order Now at LA’s Top Spots

November 14, 2024

November 14, 2024

Gourmet Turkeys Sides, Holiday Pies, New Fall Cocktails For November on the Westside The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA’s Food Access Farmers Markets Face Possible Closures, Call for Community Support

November 14, 2024

November 14, 2024

Nonprofit Seeks Monthly Donors To Continue to Offer Fresh Produce to the Underserved Food Access LA, the nonprofit organization behind...
News, Video

(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1

November 13, 2024

November 13, 2024

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...

Photo: Starbucks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024

Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024

Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: Ka’Teen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Election Day Freebies and Discounts: Where to Eat, Drink, and Watch Election Results

November 4, 2024

November 4, 2024

From Free Doughnuts To Watch Parties, How To Unwind With Election Night Deals With this election day being one of...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

October 30, 2024

October 30, 2024

By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

October 30, 2024

October 30, 2024

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

