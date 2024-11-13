Family Searches for Missing Actress Chanel Maya Banks; Asks For Public’s Help in West LA

Relatives Search for Chanel Maya Banks, Last Heard From on October 30

The family of an actress based on the Westside is concerned about her whereabouts and has reported her missing. Members of her family have flown into the state to search for her and canvass her neighborhood with flyers.

Chanel Maya Banks, 36, has been living in Playa Vista, but family members say they have not heard from her since October 30. The Los Angeles Police Department has conducted welfare checks at her home but was unable to locate her, according to ABC 7 News

Banks’ relatives have checked her apartment where she had been living with her husband. The couple has been married for a year. Family members found her belongings, her car, and her dog at her home on Jefferson Boulevard. Banks, who has played roles in Gossip Girl, Blue Bloods, and the film Twelve, has not had any known contact with anyone since her disappearance.

In an effort to cover the expenses associated with their stay in Los Angeles and to hire a private investigator, Banks’ family has organized a GoFundMe campaign. On the campaign’s page, the family indicates that Banks would never leave without informing her mother and alleges that her husband claims to not know where she is and is being uncooperative.