Armed Robbery in Culver City: Suspects Flee with $12,000 Rolex in Early Morning Incident

Two Suspects Targeted Man in Parking Lot, Brandishing Firearms, Demanding Valuables

Culver City police are investigating an early morning armed robbery that took place on Saturday, November 9, at around 3 a.m., on the 3800 block of Midway Avenue. Officers responded to the report later that evening, at approximately 10 p.m., according to a statement from the Culver City Police Department.

The incident began when the victim was standing in a parking lot with a friend when two suspects approached. One suspect confronted the victim, pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at his chest, while the second suspect positioned himself behind the victim, striking him in the upper back. The suspects demanded the victim’s watch, which the victim surrendered in fear for his life.

Following the robbery, the two suspects entered a black, four-door vehicle and fled north on Midway Avenue before heading east on Venice Boulevard, police said.

Authorities describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: Black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, thin build, wearing a black ski mask, white and purple jacket, and black pants.

Suspect 2: Black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, thin build, wearing a black ski mask, red jacket, and black pants.

Suspect Vehicle: Black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The suspects allegedly stole a Rolex watch valued at $12,000, featuring a silver band and a black, diamond-studded face.

Culver City Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org, or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.