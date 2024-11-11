November 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on November 8 that a middle school teacher, Colleen Jo Matarico, is charged with sexually abusing a male student who was between the ages of 13 and 14 years old from 2023 to 2024 while working as a teacher in the LAUSD system.

“The accusations against Ms. Matarico are deeply disturbing and violate the trust that was placed in her by the students, their families, and the entire community,” District Attorney Gascón stated. “I want to acknowledge the courage of the young victim and his decision to report the abuse. Our office and investigators also are working to identify any potential additional victims. The office will seek justice for the victim and those affected by Matarico’s actions.”

Colleen Jo Matarico is charged with five felony counts of lewd act upon a child under age 14; two felony counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15; and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, namely cannabis. 

According to the LADA’s press release allegations, the victim was particularly vulnerable, and Matarico took advantage of a position of trust and confidence while working with children. The DA’s office has alleged that she showed no remorse for her actions. 

Matarico is expected to be arraigned on November 12 in Dept. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center and is being held on $590,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Matarico faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and four months in state prison.

The authorities urge any additional victims or anyone with information to call Detective Hess at (213) 473-0561 since LAPD detectives believe Matarico may have had other victims. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division.

