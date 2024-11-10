LAX Runway Closures in November May Lead to Increased Aircraft Noise for Nearby Residents

Temporary Runway Shutdowns for Maintenance and Upgrades May Alter Flight Paths

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced temporary runway closures at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) throughout November, part of its ongoing commitment to reduce aircraft noise in surrounding communities whenever possible. These closures may lead to noticeable changes in flight paths and noise levels for nearby residents.

The planned closures, detailed in a public schedule provided by LAWA, are part of routine maintenance and operational adjustments. LAWA has made the schedule available online, allowing residents to view specific dates and expected impacts for each closure period.

11/12 to 11/15 from 12:30 AM – 6:30 AM at the South outboard Runway 25L/7R for maintenance, a potential delay of commencing Over-Ocean Operations.

Persons living near LAX may notice a change in aircraft flight activity and noise during these closures as the FAA may delay the commencement of nighttime Over-Ocean Operations at LAX for up to about an hour on these dates. The closure of runway 25L/7R limits the runway availability for Design Group VI aircraft to operate at the airport and can cause a potential conflict with this traffic flow. Thus, the delay is necessary to allow these aircraft (if any) to depart LAX between 12 AM and 1 AM before commencing the over-ocean traffic flow.

11/18 to 11/21 for four days at North outboard Runway 24R/6L as part of the North Airfield Taxiways Project resulting in an increase in Inboard Runway Operations on the North Complex and a Shift of some operations from North to South Complex.

LAWA will issue any updates to the closure schedule as needed and plans to release monthly updates for future operations. The airport authority encourages residents to stay informed by checking for updates on LAWA’s official website.