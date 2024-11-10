November 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAX Runway Closures in November May Lead to Increased Aircraft Noise for Nearby Residents

Photo: get

Temporary Runway Shutdowns for Maintenance and Upgrades May Alter Flight Paths

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced temporary runway closures at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) throughout November, part of its ongoing commitment to reduce aircraft noise in surrounding communities whenever possible. These closures may lead to noticeable changes in flight paths and noise levels for nearby residents.

The planned closures, detailed in a public schedule provided by LAWA, are part of routine maintenance and operational adjustments. LAWA has made the schedule available online, allowing residents to view specific dates and expected impacts for each closure period.

11/12 to 11/15 from 12:30 AM – 6:30 AM at the South outboard Runway 25L/7R for maintenance, a potential delay of commencing Over-Ocean Operations.

Persons living near LAX may notice a change in aircraft flight activity and noise during these closures as the FAA may delay the commencement of nighttime Over-Ocean Operations at LAX for up to about an hour on these dates. The closure of runway 25L/7R limits the runway availability for Design Group VI aircraft to operate at the airport and can cause a potential conflict with this traffic flow. Thus, the delay is necessary to allow these aircraft (if any) to depart LAX between 12 AM and 1 AM before commencing the over-ocean traffic flow.

11/18 to 11/21 for four days at North outboard Runway 24R/6L as part of the North Airfield Taxiways Project resulting in an increase in Inboard Runway Operations on the North Complex and a Shift of some operations from North to South Complex

LAWA will issue any updates to the closure schedule as needed and plans to release monthly updates for future operations. The airport authority encourages residents to stay informed by checking for updates on LAWA’s official website.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
News

8 Things to Do in Big Bear Lake: A Local’s Guide to Adventure and Relaxation

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear Lake is a true gem for nature lovers, families, and adventurers alike....

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Convenes Special Session to Protect California Rights Against Future Federal Policies

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Special Session Called To Defend Civil Rights, Reproductive Freedom, Climate Initiatives Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special session of...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...

Photo: LA Public Health
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Coming to Culver City on Nov. 12

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Free Vaccine Shots for All Ages—No Appointment Needed Culver City, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of...

Photo: Starbucks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Election Results: Preliminary Counts as of 4:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Westside Residents Weigh on Representatives, Ballot Measures, Judges and More As of 4:00 a.m., voters in Los Angeles County weighed...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Municipal Election Results as of Wednesday, November 6 at 1:21 a.m

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Preliminary Results in the Latest Election for Culver City as Votes Are Tabulated In the latest results from the Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Police Seek Suspect in Vandalism of Jewish-Owned Businesses in L.A.’s Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Authorities Investigate Series of Early Morning Attacks as Hate Crime Police are actively searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing...

Photo: CCPD
News

Driver Arrested in Culver City for Narcotics Possession and Unregistered Firearm

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Early Morning Traffic Stop Reveals Suspected Drugs and Loaded Gun A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

High Alert: L.A. County Braces for Extreme Fire Weather and Powerful Winds

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Residents Urged To Prepare as Red Flag Warning Goes into Effect  The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR