November 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Legendary Music Icon Quincy Jones Dies at 91 in Bel Air

Photo Credit: IMDB

Celebrated Musician, Producer Leaves an Indelible Legacy

By Dolores Quintana

Legendary musician, music producer, film and television producer, composer of film scores, activist, and humanitarian Quincy Jones died on Sunday night, October 3, at his home in Bel Air at the age of 91. 

He worked with some of music and film’s greatest talents including Lesley Gore, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey, and jazz greats Lionel Hampton, Ray Charles, and Dizzy Gillespie. His talents were prolific and widely varied, as he worked as an arranger and a film composer for films such as The Pawnbroker, In the Heat of the Night, The Getaway, and In Cold Blood. His record label, Qwest, established in 1980 signed a variety of artists, including New Order, the band that rose from the ashes of the post-punk band Joy Division. After a seven-decade-long career and ninety years of life, Jones has accomplishments far too numerous to mention them all with brevity. 

His family released a statement that said, “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, were shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

During a lifetime of achievements that saw him win 28 Grammy awards (from 80 Grammy nominations), France’s Legion d’Honneur, a Kennedy Center Tribune, but sadly, no competitive Oscars, one of the music industry’s first Black executives and the first Black musical director and conductor of the Academy Awards. During the Governor’s Awards ceremony this month, he was scheduled to receive his second honorary Academy Award on November 17, 2024. His first honorary Oscar was the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1994. 

He is survived by Jolie Jones Levine, Rachel Jones, Martina Jones, Kidada Jones, and Kenya Kinski-Jones; son Quincy Jones III; brother Richard Jones and sisters Theresa Frank and Margie Jay.

in Entertainment, News
Related Posts
Entertainment, News

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Lays Off Longtime Archive and Library Staff

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Downsizing and Restructuring Continue, Affecting Employees with Decades of Service By Dolores Quintana Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA County Opens 526 New Vote Centers for Early Voting, Announces Conditional Voting for Unregistered Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro LA Offers Free Rides on Election Day to Help Residents Get to the Polls Los Angeles County opened an...

Photo: Metro
News

New Aviation/Century Station Opens, Linking Metro’s C and K Lines

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Metro’s Newest Station Paves the Way for Future LAX Transit Center The new Aviation/Century Station officially opened this week, marking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company
News

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR