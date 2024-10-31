The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice
October 31, 2024 Staff Report
Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit
October 31, 2024 Staff Report
The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...
Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3
October 30, 2024 Dolores Quintana
By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...
Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New
Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...
Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees
Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...
Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior
Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday...
(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes
For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Park Mansion in Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood
The 20,000-Square-Foot Estate Comes Just After West Sold His Gutted Malibu Home According to property records, rapper Kanye West, now...
Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide
New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others
Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...
Film Review: Venom: The Last Dance
October 28, 2024 Dolores Quintana
By Dolores Quintana Venom: The Last Dance was very enjoyable and kind of sweet for a movie where a monster...
Police Arrest Woman Who Attacked Victim with a Metal Pole in Culver City
October 28, 2024 Staff Report
Suspect in Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon Fled the Scene the Culver City Police Department announced on Monday that...
Culver City Projects Win Big at L.A. Business Council’s 54th Annual Architectural Awards
October 28, 2024 Staff Report
Four Local Building Projects Honored for Architectural Excellence and Community Impact The Los Angeles Business Council’s 54 Annual Architectural Awards...
California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local
October 27, 2024 Staff Report
Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...
