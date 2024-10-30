October 30, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior

Photo: CCPD

Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets

Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday morning and found something unexpected but were ready for the events that unfolded. 

Officers spotted a suspect looking into cars in a parking lot on the 4300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. After approaching the individual, police identified him as a recent burglary suspect from another local business. 

During the encounter, officers discovered the man was carrying a loaded ghost gun along with high-capacity magazines. Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that are put together by components purchased either as a kit or as separate pieces. These firearms are fully functioning guns that are as lethal as a fully finished, serialized firearm. 

In the social media press release posted this afternoon, the CCPD credited the officers’ vigilance with preventing further potential crime in the community and removing a ghost fun from the streets.

in News
